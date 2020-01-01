Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Opens Up About Her Relationship With Swedish Fiancé in Emotional Insta Post

In March, American-Lebanese sports commentator and former porn actress Mia Khalifa announced her engagement to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg, who now makes a regular appearance on her Instagram feed.

“We’re not always perfect, and I really hope Instagram doesn’t portray us as such. We fight, we take jokes too far, we argue about who takes the trash out (never me)”, Khalifa wrote under the selfie, also featuring Sandberg and the couple’s two dogs.

“But we respect each other, and make the effort to see the other’s point of view - even if it takes a few days to let go of ego. My resolution is to be the best version of myself for these three, because they deserve it. I can’t imagine a better way to ring in a new decade than by your sides ♥️ happy new year, everyone! ‼”, the former porn actress said.

However, Khalifa also added a broader agenda to her New Year’s message, as she vehemently condemned the problem of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“And remember: If you drink and drive, you 100000% have a tiny limp dick. If you’re a woman who drinks and drives: I hope you lead the rest of your life with an incurable yeast infection. Call an Uber. If you can’t afford that, stay the fuck home with your broke drunk ass‼️”, the ex-porn star finished her post with.

Mia Khalifa rose to international fame via her career in pornography back in 2014, and remains one of the most searched actresses on PornHub despite quitting the industry several years ago. She has received a notorious reputation in the Middle East and even death threats after performing in porn scenes while wearing an Islamic hijab.