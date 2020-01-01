Elon Musk Takes a Jab at Ex-Nissan Head Carlos Ghosn in a Bizarre Twitter Post

Musk is no stranger to entertaining his 30-million army of followers on Twitter with jokes and memes, but he also likes to leave people baffled by posting weird messages.

"New year – new bizarre tweet", apparently thought Tesla CEO Elon Musk as he posted a taunting message about ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, leaving social media users scratching their heads. Ghosn, whose last name is pronounced like "gone", has recently fled Japan where he was arrested on charges of financial misconduct and went to Lebanon. He somehow left the country despite being barred from travelling abroad. Referring to this news Musk tweeted:

​Most netizens apparently were unaware of the story and started wondering who on earth this Carlos was.

​Musk’s post especially frustrated users with the name Carlos.

​Other users decided to fight fire with fire and replied with absurd jokes and memes.

​There’s always one that takes the joke seriously…

​Other netizens wished the tech visionary a Happy New Year praising his achievements.

Hope you had a great day! Happy new year 💕

​Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan in 2018. He faces four charges of financial misconduct, which he denies. Prosecutors allege he made a multi-million dollar payment to a Nissan distributor in Oman and underreported his salary. Nissan claimed that Ghosn used the company’s money for personal enrichment. It is unclear how Ghosn managed to flee Japan as he was barred from travelling. His three lawyers were in possession of his passports. One of them, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters that Ghosn’s departure was “inexcusable behaviour”.