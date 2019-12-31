Awwdorable! Elephants, Horses, Camels Turn Into Fashionistas in India's Chilling Winters - Photos

New Delhi (Sputnik): In India, animals, including cows, elephants, horses and camels, are a common site in different parts of the country. Due to the historical importance of animals as a means of transport and source of income, Indians are still very much attached to them in their everyday lives.

Various state governments in India have recently launched drives to protect cows and buffaloes from harsh winters, providing them with blankets and specially-designed coats. But this sense of care hasn’t been limited to just them. People in the city of Mathura have come up with knit jumpers for elephants.

The gesture has been made in a bid to comfort and protect the large mammals from near-freezing temperatures in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The city is also famous as a pilgrimage site for millions of Hindus.

#IncredibleIndia. Villagers knit jumpers for Indian elephants to protect the large mammals from near-freezing temperatures. From Mathura. Pic by Roger Allen. @WildlifeSOS pic.twitter.com/oEcAKj7nYk — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 28, 2019

​Similarly, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, an elephant was spotted wearing a shirt and pants along with a red head cover.

Winter! Elephant of Jagannath temple, Ahmedabad. But, who is the tailor? pic.twitter.com/qUEWRsyqEI — Sheela Bhatt (@sheela2010) December 31, 2019

​The concept of covering animals in different gear is traditionally rooted in society. Elephants, horses, and camels are often decorated in colourful ornaments and clothes during festivals.

The use of horses is not limited to horse racing or polo in India, they also make for a ride for bridegrooms in northern India during wedding processions. As part of the tradition, they are decorated in colourful garments and ornaments.

It is a delightful sight to find camels in Rajasthan, famous for its deserts and vibrant culture, dressed up in colourful attire. The state even has its own festival for the animal, the Camel Festival. The festival witnesses activities involving such as camel dancing, fur cutting, and decoration.