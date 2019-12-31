New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani politician Abdul Rehman Malik seems to have fallen prey to a rogue Twitter user, who tagged him with pictures of former pornstar Mia Khalifa along with two others and conned him into believing that the pornstars were against India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Pakistani Senator Rehman Malik has found himself at the epicentre of a troll-fest after a major goof-up, believing that Lebanon-born former pornstar Mia Khalifa had extended her solidarity to Indian Muslims against a new citizenship law.

Responding to a fake Twitter post, Malik blessed the hijab-wearing pornstars in the picture for their support.

In another tweet, Malik also said Pakistan would succeed in making India rollback the controversial law as it is against the UN charter.

“Will get them – it is agst UN Charter also", said Malik in another tweet.

Apparently, Senator Malik thinks he will get Indian govt with the help of pornstars. Chalo, there's still hope there..

Later in his clarification, he said the pornstars and sex workers voted for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they were more than respectable because they oppose discrimination against Muslims.

These porn girls including other Indian sex workers have also voted PM Modi then will u troll Modi having been voted by porn & sex workers .

These porn girls including other Indian sex workers have also voted PM Modi then will u troll Modi having been voted by porn & sex workers .

it is ur poverty in ur own country which has made them porn actress/ sex workers .Is there any NGO/ court which may act

The screenshots of Malik's now-deleted post are going viral on social media with Twitter users hilariously trolling him for his gaffe.

@JohnnySins .. Pls we need shout out at this... Ur thoughts pls 🙏

What type of country is this

What type of country is this

Their senators bless Mia khalifa, their diplomats wishes for well being of Johnny sins

Dear Sir / Ma'am, Despite being one of the top user of pørn, why do pakistani politicians fail to identify pornostars?😭😭🥳

The goof-up made several remember an earlier gaffe by ex-Pakistani envoy to India Abdul Basit, who mistook pornstar Johnny Sins to be a pallet gun wounded Kashmiri man.

Ex Pak High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit twitted image of porn movie star @JohnnySins & claiming he is Yousuf from Anantnag,J&K who got blind by a pellet injury.@abasitpak1,like Pak Army Your bullets are also hitting 2 feet above the actual target.

Effect of LSD or Opium ?

Effect of LSD or Opium ? pic.twitter.com/wdbTMsrcB8 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) September 2, 2019

What's with Pakistani politicians/diplomats and pornstars? First Abdul Basit and Johnny Sins, now Rehman Malik. Shah Mehmood Qureshi will jointly address the UN with Lana Rhoades next?

In India, the enactment of the law has triggered widespread protests across the country, in some cases violent, resulting in the death of about 25 people during clashes with security personnel.

The new Citizenship (Amendment) Act enacted early in December grants Indian nationality to persecuted Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India illegally before 2015.

The law, however, does not grant citizenship to Muslims from these three neighbouring countries, something which protesters and several opposition parties in the country see as violation of the Constitution.