Now That's a First: Fans Can't Keep Calm as Barack Obama’s Year-End Playlist Has an Indian Surprise

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former President of the US Barak Obama, whose fandom is spread all over the world and has over 111 million followers on Twitter alone, has left Indians thrilled with his yearly-ritual of sharing his year-end lists of favourite books, films, and music.

Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is on cloud nine since Barack Obama released his "Favourite Music of 2019” playlist.

The Indian musician's cold/mess made it to the list alongside some chartbuster tracks from Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, and Bruce Springsteen. Kuhad has also become one of the first Indian artists to feature on Obama's much-awaited year-end list.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Kuhad soon reacted to Obama’s revelation, saying that he is flipping out and his 2019 couldn’t have ended on a better note.

This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019

The independent musician, who has also lent his voice to Bollywood films, released cold/mess in 2018 amongst five other songs and the song made him one of the most-streamed artists on Spotify.

The news of the millennial singer making it to Obama’s list left his fans thrilled who said he is very deserving of the honour and congratulated him.

I can imagine Obama sitting in his room lit woth fairy lights listenin to cold/mess. Cant believe its happening for @prateekkuhad! What a story! https://t.co/V14Or0KlbP — Anubhav Tomar (@perry_mahashay) December 31, 2019

Can't believe Obama has listed out @prateekkuhad's beautiful music in his favourites. This is really huge.

Congratulations @prateekkuhad. Keep writing beautiful songs. — Darsh Tiwari (@darshtivvari) December 31, 2019

When @BarackObama loves some of @prateekkuhad cold mess you know it’s an incredible day. This guy’s known a president with the greatest collection of books and music so big ups little brother. This is amazing https://t.co/d9E9dxovqn — Devraj Sanyal (@DevrajSanyal) December 31, 2019

The singer is currently on a global winter tour titled Supermoon. The Indian lap of the tour on 12-22 December coincided with the protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

And Kuhad’s concert found its mention in the placards of young protesters.

Kuhad is one of the most-streamed artists on Spotify. The singer's Token and Charms album bagged him an MTV Europe Music Award and Indie Album of the Year award from Apple’s iTunes.