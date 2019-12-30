Musical Ending for ISRO: Indian Scientist Concludes Last Meeting of 2019 by Playing Flute - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): As party-goers across the world are prepping to celebrate the arrival of the New Year, a scientist from the Indian space agency ISRO has mesmerised members of a meeting by hitting a musical note.

The last meeting of 2019 at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was concluded by senior official P. Kunhikrishnan, who played flute at the meeting hall packed to capacity with officials and members of Parliament's standing committee.

The video, shared by India’s main opposition party Congress’parliamentarian Jairam Ramesh, is going viral on social media with netizens enthralled by the scientist’s talent.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended it's last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet. pic.twitter.com/AkwwPh9oZY — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 29, 2019

According to the tweet, Kunhikrishnan played the classical Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje, a Sanskrit song in praise of Lord Ganesha by the South Indian poet-composer Muthuswami Dikshitar.