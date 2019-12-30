Users Urge Indian Producer Karan Johar to 'Stop Underreporting' 'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection

According to reports, the film garnered a total of 66 crores ($9.25 million) by Sunday, 29 December, but the film’s producer Karan Johar posted that it has received a business of Rs 64.99 crores (approximately $9.1 million), a figure that is less than what the trade analysts are actually stating.
This has angered netizens who feel that the filmmaker is trying to malign the image of lead actor Akshay, known for giving back to back hits.
It's the season of the Batras! #GoodNewwz continues to soar in cinemas & hearts♥️♥️@akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/DQJGthX8Bq— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 30, 2019
Social media users requested the Bollywood superstar not to work with Karan Johar again as he allegedly did the same with Akshay Kumar’s previous film “Kesari”, which also earned more than what Johar stated.
TWEETS:
Good Newwz has collected 70.32 Cr in it's 1st weekend. But producer's are decreasing it's collection by 1-2 Cr everyday. Same happened to Kesari too. Kesari collected 161.18 Cr, but producer's decreased it to 154.41 Cr.— Akshay Kumar Thunder (@AkshayK24x7) December 30, 2019
KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING
Mass RT for this Dogala insaan— Bade Dilwala ❤ (@AKKIsCHamp) December 30, 2019
KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING pic.twitter.com/3APdSbyQlB
Some said this was the first time in history that a producer's figure was less than actual collections because Johar wanted to pocket the higher profit.
The whole trade is given 66 cr weekend!— 👑 Prince 👑 (@_Prince_khiladi) December 30, 2019
Par tujhe to apni jeb bharni hai na to paise daal de apni G me
Bc
KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING pic.twitter.com/3lPAPkUWHZ
For #Kalank @karanjohar showed higher collections than actual bcoz he's producer but for #GoodNewwz he's showing lower collections bcoz it's profit sharing watta big snake this man!— अज्जू ✨ (@Itz_Ajju) December 30, 2019
KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING
Stop showing fake business figure @karanjohar— deb @akshaykumar💖 (@debashri_Akkian) December 30, 2019
KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING pic.twitter.com/y1mkpNB12Q
The film also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and was directed by Raj Mehta.
