Cristiano Ronaldo Displays His Wealth by Wearing Rolex's Most Expensive Watch Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo, international football megastar and Juventus forward, is known not only for his sport achievements, but for his love of luxury.

On 28 December Ronaldo was a guest speaker at the Dubai International Sports Conference, which took place under the theme “Football Future Accelerators”. However, the Portuguese football star was not only able to impress the audience with a brilliant speech, but with brilliants themselves.

Ronaldo was spotted wearing expensive accessories and jewellery. One would think there was nothing out of the ordinary in that, but the 34-year-old Juventus player's watch was Rolex's most expensive watch ever made. According to Bob's Watches website, Rolex GMT Master Ice is one of the most expensive Rolex watches to date, it's retail pricing set the value at $485,350, but it can be found priced around $ 560,000. The watch includes 18 Carats of white gold and nearly 30 Carats of diamonds, which almost fully cover their surface.

© REUTERS / Satish Kumar Subramani Soccer Football - Dubai Globe Soccer Awards - Madinat Jumeirah Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - December 28, 2019 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during a press conference

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) 27 Дек 2019 в 10:24 PST

Moreover, Cristiano added some details represented by two rings. One of them is a massive cushion-cut canary yellow engagement ring, which is estimated at $261,600 by diamond expert Dovi Fehler at London Jeweller, according to the Daily Mail. Another ring, a wedding band, the expert estimated at $65,400.

Summing it all up, the football star wore more than $800,000 worth of jewellery on one hand.