Sweater Weather: Chris Evans' Dog Melts Netizens' Hearts with Matching 'Knives Out' Sweater

It is unlikely that Rian Johnson could have predicted that after his new "Knives Out" film was released, the film's real star would be a sweater. The cream-coloured knit cloth, which Chris Evans' character wore onscreen, has wormed its way into the hearts of netizens.

The 38-year-old celebrity, who looked absolutely stunning in the sweater, in turn, decided to buy a matching one for his doggo, Dodger. He posted a snap of his pooch wearing his own version of the "sexy" cable knit sweater on Twitter, causing a meltdown.

Some ​Twitter users responded to the actor with snaps of their own pets wearing sweaters.

yoooo my doggo has a red one🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/OUNjzeTKlx — anela✨ (@aneluhh_) December 26, 2019

Katy has a sweater just like that one that we bought from Chewy, if you’re wondering where to get him one 😂 pic.twitter.com/mC0s9x9uPJ — Vanessa North 💖💜💙 (@byVanessaNorth) December 25, 2019

I knit my lil dude one too! Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/v5EmgcKylj — Lizz Adams (@Lizz) December 25, 2019

DODGER!!! 🥰 Andy says hello 🐾 Merry Christmas!! pic.twitter.com/52S5uSJKLQ — Morgan Manning (@morganameridius) December 25, 2019

Some even dressed their cats in Evans' famous sweater.

My cat has the exact same one omg pic.twitter.com/dB4b54Hqzl — Scarlett Targaryen of Vengerberg (@ScarletteDrake) December 25, 2019

The snap shows Evans' mixed-breed boxer rocking a cream knit turtleneck, which looks almost the same as the sweater in the film. ​It would be fair to say that Dodger looks as awesome in this sweater as Chris did in "Knives Out" and the reaction from users was also similar.

This is way too adorable!

Merry Christmas to you and Dodger 🎄⭐️ — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) December 25, 2019