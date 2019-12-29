Here We Go Again: New 'Mysterious Images' of Enigmatic Objects in Antarctica Emerge Online

The video’s disclaimer states that it features Google Earth images which allegedly “arouse a deep interest and surprise” among scientists and ufologists alike.

The frozen expanse of Antarctica, the inhospitable enigmatic continent which previously attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists and UFO chasers on more than one occasion, has apparently once again drawn the attention of curious Google Earth surfers who spotted what looks like a disc-shaped structure stuck in the ice.

The massive semi-circular massive appears to be lying adjacent to a cliff side or perhaps sticking out from beneath it; it is featured in a YouTube video uploaded by user “Sandra Elena Andrade”, which also contains a number of other strange phenomena spotted on the digital maps of Antarctica, though the veracity of the footage couldn't be immediately verified.

“Mysterious images captured by Google Earth, arouse a deep interest and surprise in both the scientific and ufological (sic!) environment,” the caption states, claiming that “NASA images are great evidence that should be investigated and delivered to the population's knowledge”.

The video’s description also noted that the vid is in fact a “presentation by the Argentine researcher Marcelo Irazusta”.

Earlier this month, the authors of the YouTube channel ThirdPhaseFromTheMoon also announced the discovery of a huge mysterious hole on a remote Antarctic island.

And a certain strange object spotted on Google Earth images of the frozen continent by YouTuber “MrMBB333” even led one user to jokingly speculate that it might be a “Jeffrey Epstein’s escape plane”.