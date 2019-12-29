Butt Naked: Ukrainian Girls Shed Their Clothes for a Raunchy Awareness-Raising Calendar

All of the ladies who took part in the photo shoot face away from the viewers, thus presenting the audience with a parade of shapely derrieres.

It appears that some ladies from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa have decided to join in on this year’s naked calendar trend, and to draw attention to some poignant issues in the process.

The calendar in question was released by the local media outlet Dumskaya, with the photoshoot participants being its female employees as well as professional models.

В преддверии Нового года в Одессе выпустили эротический календарь городских проблем

в котором полуобнажённые сотрудницы СМИ и профессиональные модели призывно демонстрируют свои филейные части на фоне городских пейзажей. pic.twitter.com/zIoEzPBlTF — Телемастер Игорь (@Telemaster68) 25 декабря 2019 г.

​The ladies posed in revealing lingerie or see-through attire, all of them facing away from the viewers and therefore presenting the audience with a parade of shapely derrieres.

Each calendar page is also apparently meant to raise awareness about the problems plaguing the city, such as traffic jams and corruption.

The proceedings from the sales of the calendar are reportedly expected to go to the Ukrainian armed forces and charities.