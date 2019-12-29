D.O Attends EXO Concert in Seoul, Sends Twitter in Meltdown

The main vocalist of the K-Pop boy band EXO, who is now on his compulsory military duty, was spotted cheerfully watching the group performance in South Korea's capital Seoul.

Fans noticed a member of EXO, Do Kyungsoo, attending first day of the closing concerts of the EXplOration tour in Seoul on December 29. Fan-made videos and pictures of the artist having fun at the event appeared on Twitter.

I can't focus on EXO Concert and performance but Kyungsoo took my whole attention

​He held a lightstick and smiled a lot, taking videos of he rest of the band.

if you look closely you can see kyungsoo singing along to power

Rarer of the rarest footage of Kyungsoo using mobile phone, making video and behaving as EXO Fan site

​The members knew that he was watching the show and asked to spotlight him out on the screen.

191229 EXpℓOration [dot] Day 1

during chanyeol's ending ment, he wanted to take the time to show kyungsoo - "i wanted to try this... we have a special guest here w/ us here today. i don't think the person will like it but can we show him on the screen?"

kyungsoo face was shown on the screen it was said that chanyeol asked kyungsoo to greet

Kyungsoo joining the fan project he's holding the banner

Since the artist is performing compulsory military service at the moment, the fans were happy to see their idol, who hadn't been in public for some time.

KYUNGSOO CONCENTRATING ON THEIR PERFORMANCES HE MUST HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT THE MEMBERS ON THE SCREEN

Shortly after the concert, #Kyungsoo and #EXplOrationDot were trending on Twitter worldwide as Exo-Ls (official fandom name) shared photos and videos of D.O on the social platform.

Im not gonna get tired talking about his presence at EXPLØRATION dot today

He looks so happy, healthy and chubby.

He smiles a lot, and he's so bald and cute 😭

He looks so happy, healthy and chubby.

He smiles a lot, and he's so bald and cute

Somebody please throw your mic to him and let him sing with EXO

In the beginning of the EXplOration tour, which started in July, Xiumin, another EXO member who is currently serving in the military as well also attended the concert and supported his band.

I suddenly remember Minseok also following the given dress code for Exploration last July. I love how obedient exo-ls Kyungsoo and Minseok are.

EXO PLANET #5 - EXPLOration, EXO 5th concert, @ Seoul Olympic Park KSPO DOME

Today is the last day of Exploration concert in Seoul, and we're not alone, Minseok hyung came and joined in the concert too!⚡#EXplOrationinSeoulDay6

© on the pics

The K-Pop boy band EXO, which released their latest album 'Obsession' on 27 November, have been starring a series of their solo concerts 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' in Asia since May. The last concert, on 31 December, will be broadcast in a live video streaming service Vlive and the broadcast can be bought.