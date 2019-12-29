Sex Robot Manufacturer RealDoll Hires Hollywood Producers to Work in AI Factory

RealDoll told Daily Star Online that it is employing people who have previously made movies at iconic US studios to manufacture human-like dolls powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

A sex robot manufacturer has recruited a team of Hollywood producers to work in its futuristic Westworld-like doll factory. RealDoll is continuing to produce robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI), with founder Matt McMullen previously vowing that these sex dolls may look as realistic as humans within five years. It is currently testing its models with 3D vision to recognise owners in a crowded room, the company said.

Giving attendees a tour of the factory via video link at Sex Robots: Are We Ready?, an event held by Raspberry Dream Labs, McMullen said that "a few people here have worked in Hollywood on movies." He added that several employees have a background in special effects.

"We work on 300 to 400 dolls a year, so as you can tell the action never stops here. There is a lot that the robotic aspects really allow us to do here at RealDoll. For those who don't know, we actually have a design where robotic heads can attach, moderately speaking, to any currently existing doll. So even if you already have a doll, you can buy one of these heads," he said.

McMullen added that some of the hyper-realistic dildos demonstrated during the tour are sold for $500 because “they're all hand-made, we rely on very skilled artists who understand breakdown and skin textures.” He said that these dildos are shipped 80 a week and take up “tonnes and tonnes of our space for production.”

"These breasts were designed to be worn by women who had undergone single or double mastectomies, and we have a variety of nipple options. And the transgender community has benefited from these. We do offer a very wide range of things. We just wrapped up a video game contract, we do a lot of work in Hollywood. So it's not just all sex dolls, we have a lot of stuff we do," he said.