Sexy Instagram Model Claims Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, and Neymar Sent her DMs

Russian Instagram queen Viktoria Odintcova made headlines back in 2017, when photos of her dangling from a 1,000ft-high Dubai skyscraper for a photoshoot went viral. Yet her amazingly sexy body would have been more than enough to garner her the huge following she boasts on social media.

Sexy young Russian model Viktoria Odintcova, who has accumulated a 5 million following on Instagram by posting sizzling photos of herself, has alleged that a trio of legends from the world of sports - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, and Neymar - all messaged her, and that she is still in contact with Hamilton and Neymar.

The curvaceous Instagram queen known as Viki made the admission while speaking on YouTube show Makarena, insisting the trio of sports stars have all sent her DMs.

As she was quizzed about whether anyone as “famous as Ronaldo” had ever liked one of her pictures, she dropped the bombshell claim that all three - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, and Neymar - had been in contact with her.

"That happened [Ronaldo] wrote to me. It was a long time ago. He wrote, 'Hi, how are you?' I deleted the message and didn’t reply", said Viki.

She alleges she often gets that same message – saying “for me, that’s not interesting”.

The Russian model claims she is also in contact with Neymar and six-time F1 champion Hamilton.

"The most famous person in my phonebook is Lewis Hamilton. The last time he messaged me was November 15, to congratulate me on my birthday. We’re friends, we just write to each other and call sometimes. I go to his races occasionally, the last time was in Sochi (at the Russian Grand Prix).We’ve been friends for three years. When I met him, I could barely speak English, I could only understand it".

On her relationship with Neymar, the model said:

"I know him through Lewis. I understand that he’s a normal guy, we message each other on Instagram".

Viki was previously linked to F1 world champ Fernando Alonso in 2016.

The model hit headlines back in 2017, when she was involved in a daredevil photoshoot from a Dubai skyscraper.

The Instagram model, 23 at the time, was held up only by the hand of a male assistant as she leaned out into thin air from the 1,004-foot tall Cayan Tower in Dubai in a bid to get the perfect Instagram shot. Her video and photos went viral and was brought to the attention of the local police, who dragged her into custody. She was subsequently forced to sign a statement vowing to never do it again.

If anything, the reckless stunt has made her even more popular.