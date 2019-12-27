Pete Buttigieg Endures Backlash Online Over "Jesus the Refugee" Christmas Tweet

US Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has recently come under fire on social media after he offered his take on Jesus Christ’s arrival in our world.

As he wished a merry Christmas to his social media audience, Buttigieg tweeted about how millions around the world celebrate “the arrival of divinity on Earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee”.

Today I join millions around the world in celebrating the arrival of divinity on earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee.



No matter where or how we celebrate, merry Christmas. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) 25 декабря 2019 г.

​Many social media users, however, did not seem impressed with his take on Jesus’ status.

“Who came into this world not in riches, but in poverty, not as a citizen, but as a refugee”? When did you come up with THAT load of crap? Joseph was NOT a poor man, and Jesus did NOT come into this world as a refugee from heaven. Please stop. — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) 26 декабря 2019 г.

No, Mary & Joseph Had a Home in Nazareth . They Were Required By Roman Law to Go to The Family Birth City to Complete The Roman Census. By the Time They Got to Bethlehem All the Rooms Were Gone. — ❌Skycaptain❌⭐⭐⭐ (@1skycaptain) 25 декабря 2019 г.

Dipstick: Jesus was NOT a "refugee." He was a victim of big gubment taxation policies that forced a pregnant woman to travel 90 mi. to make sure her family paid their taxes.



This is EXACTLY what you wish to impose, sporksnorkle. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) 25 декабря 2019 г.

Jesus was not a refugee. Read your Bible, dude. — Ali (@ali) 25 декабря 2019 г.

He was born exactly where his family came from, there was a mandatory census at the time. This literally makes Jesus the opposite of a “refugee” but ok, bub. 👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) 25 декабря 2019 г.

Some suggested that Buttigieg should’ve probably just wish people a merry Christmas and just leave it at that.

This is all you had to say pic.twitter.com/x1XjFB1vbN — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) 26 декабря 2019 г.

​A number of people criticised him for not using Jesus’ name in the tweet.

“We celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.” Fixed it for you. Please stop using Jesus for your platform when you don’t use him in your daily practice. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) 26 декабря 2019 г.

You misspelled



“Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Jesus (SON OF GOD) who was born to die for our sins so we would not perish but have everlasting life through HIM!



There fixed it for you👍🏻 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) 26 декабря 2019 г.

Are you unable to say “Jesus Christ”? — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) 25 декабря 2019 г.

And there were also those who apparently used this opportunity to remind Buttigieg of a fundraiser he recently held in a wine cave in California, which has also earned him the criticism of his fellow Democratic presidential contenders.