‘Gone too Soon’, Indian Star Kushal Punjabi Reportedly Commits Suicide

New Delhi (Sputnik): Actor Kushal Punjabi began his career in the entertainment industry as a model and dancer. He further forayed into television with a series called, “A Mouthful Of Sky” and was the part of the Telly world for almost two decades. He has proved his mettle in popular shows including “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa” and “Lakshya”.

Kushal, who was last seen essaying the character of Danny in “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, is no more, and has left his contemporaries and the Industry in shock. Everyone is mourning the young actor's sudden demise.

Karanvir Bohra, who was very close to Kushal, took to his Instagram handle, to express his sadness over the sudden shocking news.

Sharing a smiling picture of the late actor, Bohra wrote an emotional and heartfelt note to him. He expressed that Kushal's sudden demise has left him in a state of utter shock. He has not been able to accept that Kushal was no more, and was still living in a state of denial.

As soon as Bohra confirmed the news about his dear friend, not only his fans but many actors from the Telly world were left completely shocked and upset.

Popular Television celebrities including Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Vikaas Kalantri, Rajesh Khattar and Delnaaz Irani among others, also couldn't fathom the sad news. They commented on Bohra's post and expressed their shock. While Shweta Tiwari asked, "What, when and how did this happen?" Rajesh and Vikas were absolutely stunned and shocked.

Karan Patel also recently shared an emotional note for his 'brother' Kushal Punjabi. He wrote, "The happiest faces hide the most saddened hearts”. He bid a final goodbye to him and said that his demise has sent chills down everyone's spine adding that he would be missed forever.

Rapper Baba Sehgal also remembered the actor as a “Younger brother”

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

According to news channel Times Now, the actor committed suicide and left a note behind that stated that nobody should be blamed. The 37-year-old reportedly passed away on Friday. He has left behind his wife and son.