‘Gone too Soon’, Indian Star Kushal Punjabi Reportedly Commits Suicide

Kushal, who was last seen essaying the character of Danny in “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, is no more, and has left his contemporaries and the Industry in shock. Everyone is mourning the young actor's sudden demise.
Karanvir Bohra, who was very close to Kushal, took to his Instagram handle, to express his sadness over the sudden shocking news.
Sharing a smiling picture of the late actor, Bohra wrote an emotional and heartfelt note to him. He expressed that Kushal's sudden demise has left him in a state of utter shock. He has not been able to accept that Kushal was no more, and was still living in a state of denial.
View this post on Instagram
Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya
As soon as Bohra confirmed the news about his dear friend, not only his fans but many actors from the Telly world were left completely shocked and upset.
Popular Television celebrities including Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Vikaas Kalantri, Rajesh Khattar and Delnaaz Irani among others, also couldn't fathom the sad news. They commented on Bohra's post and expressed their shock. While Shweta Tiwari asked, "What, when and how did this happen?" Rajesh and Vikas were absolutely stunned and shocked.
Karan Patel also recently shared an emotional note for his 'brother' Kushal Punjabi. He wrote, "The happiest faces hide the most saddened hearts”. He bid a final goodbye to him and said that his demise has sent chills down everyone's spine adding that he would be missed forever.
View this post on Instagram
🙏RIP🙏 my brother. Guess Its true when they say, “The happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts”. Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. @itsme_kushalpunjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are inna better place. 🙏. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon. 😢🙏
Rapper Baba Sehgal also remembered the actor as a “Younger brother”
I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A— Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019
According to news channel Times Now, the actor committed suicide and left a note behind that stated that nobody should be blamed. The 37-year-old reportedly passed away on Friday. He has left behind his wife and son.
All comments
Show new comments (0)