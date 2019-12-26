Video of Netanyahu Being Rushed off Stage Amid Hamas Rocket Attack Released

The attack was successfully repelled by the short-range Iron Dome air defence system. Later, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducted strikes against Hamas outposts in Gaza to retaliate for the attack.

Footage showing the moment when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave a political rally due to a missile fired from Gaza towards Ashkelon has appeared online. Guards can be seen rushing the prime minister from the scene and heading towards the nearest bomb shelter in case the Israeli defence systems either fail to intercept the projectile or do so in the vicinity of the rally.

Hamas fired the rocket last night from the Gaza Strip, but it was intercepted by the short-range Iron Dome air defence system. The IDF later retaliated, striking a Hamas outpost in response to the attack.

In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight, the Israeli Air Force just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 26, 2019

After the sirens went quiet, Netanyahu returned to the rally, which was devoted to him reaffirming himself as the Likud Party’s leader ahead of an upcoming general election in early 2020. This will be the third general election in a year for the Jewish state, as the previous two failed to produce a political coalition capable of forming a new government.