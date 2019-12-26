London’s district Soho was the hub of gangsters and the heart of sex industry at that time, with gangster like the Kray Brothers, who socialized with famous actors and actresses and even Lords and parliamentarians.

A former stripper exposed a world of lust, crime and violence in 1960's London in her a book titled "The Stripper and Her Boss", the Daily Star reported after receiving a preview copy of the book. It tells a story of a happily married woman, whose world collapsed after her husband lost his family business as a result of gambling, leaving the pair with huge debts. Angel-Jane-Valentine, a pseudonym and her stage name, tried to rectify the situation, but due to lack of skills, she earned very little.

In desperation, Angel-Jane-Valentine decides to become a stripper in a seedy strip club in Soho, which was the heart of London's sex industry at that time, and also a gangster hub. "My guilt at what I was about to embark upon was somewhat stifled by the fact that I was doing it out of pure necessity and not choice," she said.

Young, beautiful with a voluptuous figure, she soon was noticed by a high-profile gang boss, whose name the woman does not reveal. The ageing criminal made Angel-Jane-Valentine an offer – he would pay her family debts in return for private performances. She accepted the offer, and according to her, she soon found herself in a dark place doing things she never imagined were possible.

"Working as a stripper in a sleazy Soho strip club and then becoming a mistress and sex slave to an ageing gangland villain introduced me to a whole new world of sex, vice, drugs, corruption, extortion, protection, violence and even murder. Above all, it changed my life completely, and I became a totally different and unrecognizable person, leading a life of perverse sexual debauchery which I had never previously imagined was possible", Angel Jane Valentine wrote in the book.

The woman reveals that order and peace in Soho were restored without police, as it was in criminals' interests to avoid meetings with law enforcement. "The club bosses knew the score, so if they wanted to continue doing business, they had to ensure that any sign of trouble was quickly eradicated with a minimum of fuss or violence."

Angel-Jane-Valentine said that she reached a point where she needed stability and decided to find a way to escape from this vicious circle. However, the gang boss, who became "too old" for her, refused to let her go. Eventually, the woman managed to escape, and even found what she describes as "the right man, who would make me happy for the rest of my life."