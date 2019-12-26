New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture posing during a solar eclipse has triggered a meme fest on Twitter. The prime minister shared pictures of himself watching the solar eclipse and said he was enthusiastic like many other Indians.

Modi’s picture sporting a brown zip-up, red muffler and glasses while looking at the sun turned out to be perfect meme material for netizens.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019.



Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

​Soon after, one of the users stated the obvious in the Tweet – “This is becoming a meme”. To a surprise, the post was retweeted by Modi and he even invited the user to enjoy.

​While some netizens hailed the prime minister as Mr Cool, others channelled their creativity creating memes and comparing the picture with shots from Bollywood movies.

Sequence of events pic.twitter.com/JH0q8t1JPY — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) December 26, 2019

If you are living a German dream, see it through German sunglasses. Maybach Worth 1.6 Lac #BrandedFakeer pic.twitter.com/3pgVsfA1di — Veer Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) December 26, 2019

Modi ji trying to visualise the dream of 5 trillion economy. #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/RWeHFrifxc — TheBadGuy (@trick_sterrr) December 26, 2019

Modi ji looking at the GDP figures in 2014!

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xh0hJb7RAN — ARVINDER KUMAR (@The_PeaceLover) December 26, 2019

India witnessed its last 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse of the decade on Thursday. The partial solar eclipse in the country began at 0759 Hrs Indian Standard Time (IST) and ended at approximately 1131 Hours IST. In Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu states, the partial eclipse was clearly seen in varying magnitudes, depending on its geographical position.



