Netizens Praise Pakistan Politician’s Dance Moves – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video of Pakistan’s Planning Minister and former Finance Minister Asad Umar dancing at his son’s wedding has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the minister was shaking a leg at his son Zain Umar’s wedding function in Karachi.

Netizens can’t help but gush over the minister’s dance moves. Umar can be seen performing Bhangra (a Punjabi folk dance) with his wife to Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq’s song Billo.

Asad Umar dances on son's wedding pic.twitter.com/DCgDA8yYpt — Wasif Shakil (@Wasifshakil) December 25, 2019

​The wedding seemed to be a grand affair considering the crowd and the over the top décor. However, Umar was showered with all kinds of praise for being a good father and minister.

Probably the coolest thing seen on internet today 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ph3vt5YtMD — Civilian of karachi (@civilianofkhi) December 25, 2019

Four days after my interview, he hasn’t resigned & is enjoying his son’s wedding😅#JinxBroken pic.twitter.com/9LUF8sE52W — Bilal Lakhani (@MBilalLakhani) December 25, 2019

Really nice to see you dance @Asad_Umar Mola Salamat rakhy. https://t.co/eplXocVyUt — Stereotype Sindhi (@Khaahorri) December 26, 2019

​There were, of course, some negative comments as well criticizing him for his dance moves and tenure.

the planning minister asad umar dance is that good as like #Pakistan Economy #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/k4wLwVp6lv — Haadiya Noor (@NoorHaadiya) December 26, 2019

Asad Umar's bhangra is as good as his tenure as PTI's finance minister.. pic.twitter.com/HrQdBkOPJf — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) December 25, 2019

​Asad Umar has been a Pakistani politician and member of the National Assembly since September 2013. He is also a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party.