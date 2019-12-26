Netizens Praise Pakistan Politician’s Dance Moves – Video

Netizens can’t help but gush over the minister’s dance moves. Umar can be seen performing Bhangra (a Punjabi folk dance) with his wife to Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq’s song Billo.
Asad Umar dances on son's wedding pic.twitter.com/DCgDA8yYpt— Wasif Shakil (@Wasifshakil) December 25, 2019
The wedding seemed to be a grand affair considering the crowd and the over the top décor. However, Umar was showered with all kinds of praise for being a good father and minister.
Asad Umar dances on his Son's wedding in karachi.— Civilian of karachi (@civilianofkhi) December 25, 2019
Probably the coolest thing seen on internet today 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ph3vt5YtMD
Wah, Asad Umar’s got quite the dance moves— Bilal Lakhani (@MBilalLakhani) December 25, 2019
Four days after my interview, he hasn’t resigned & is enjoying his son’s wedding😅#JinxBroken pic.twitter.com/9LUF8sE52W
Really nice to see you dance @Asad_Umar Mola Salamat rakhy. https://t.co/eplXocVyUt— Stereotype Sindhi (@Khaahorri) December 26, 2019
There were, of course, some negative comments as well criticizing him for his dance moves and tenure.
the planning minister asad umar dance is that good as like #Pakistan Economy #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/k4wLwVp6lv— Haadiya Noor (@NoorHaadiya) December 26, 2019
Asad Umar's bhangra is as good as his tenure as PTI's finance minister.. pic.twitter.com/HrQdBkOPJf— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) December 25, 2019
Asad Umar has been a Pakistani politician and member of the National Assembly since September 2013. He is also a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party.
