New Delhi (Sputnik): Superstar Salman Khan's “Dabangg 3” has turned out to be a money-spinner at the box office. The film, which was released on December 20, has been faring well with each passing day, and within just 5 days, the film grossed Rs. 100 crores ($14 million) at the box office.

‘Dabangg 3’ has become Salman Khan's 15th consecutive film to enter the 100 crore club. ($14 million) and the superstar said it was quite heartwarming to see that, despite some parts of North India facing the imposition of Section 144 due to countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"In such troubled times, (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to the fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film). In North India, Section 144 was imposed, so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean first, it is their security and then comes ‘Dabangg 3’,” the actor said to a group of journalists, reports entertainment website PinkVilla.com

The action-drama opened to good numbers, however, the film suffered losses because of the anti-CAA protests.

“Dabangg 3” was directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The film is a sequel to the 2012 film “Dabangg 2” and the third instalment of the “Dabangg” film series.

The film features Salman Khan reprising his role of a cop named Chulbul Pandey while his love interest was played by actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Several parts of India have been hit by protests against the newly enacted controversial law to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from three neighbouring countries, while supporters of the law also took to the streets claiming the newly enacted legislation would be good for the people.

The new law seeks to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants from six religious minorities – Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Sikhs, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan if they arrived in India prior to 2015. It, however, does not extend the same rights to Muslims.