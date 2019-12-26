It is now his second album in commemoration of Jesus Christ after the rapper confessed he is no longer in service of money or fame but "in service to God".

Rapper Kanye West has announced the release of his new album 'Jesus is Born' on Christmas Day, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is Born’ is out now pic.twitter.com/hdXLddz9fU — Trending Raps (@TrendingRaps) December 25, 2019

The album consists of 19 spiritual songs performed by the rapper's Sunday Service choir.

It comes two months after Kanye released his first Sunday Service album "Jesus is King", which the rapper referred to as ''an expression of the gospel''.

Throughout 2019, Sunday services have become a sort of tradition for the 42-year-old rapper, who has also told his fans recently that he is now a converted Christian.