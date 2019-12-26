Meghan Markle’s Close Friend Slams Media for ‘Photoshopping’ Royal Christmas Card

Meghan Markle‘s close friend Janina Gavankar has called out a media outlet, claiming it Photoshopped the royals’ Christmas card to make the Duchess’ face look darker.

The “Morning Show” actress revealed Tuesday night on Twitter that she was behind the lens of the holiday photograph of Markle with Prince Harry and baby Archie that the couple had tweeted via The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The still image of the card shared by the Daily Mail showed the Duchess of Sussex with dark shadows around her face. The article suggested that Duchess of Sussex's face appears “weirdly in focus“ while Prince Harry is blurry – meaning it was Photoshopped in.

Gavankar wrote that she sees the newspaper’s “campaign against my friend continues,” accusing the Daily Mail of faking the photo.

“Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image,” Gavankar tweeted. “Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.”

...and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness. — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 25, 2019

The royal couple is currently locked in a legal battle with the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday, claiming that the tabloid rumours published about them were untrue. The lawsuit also addresses the publication of Markle’s private letters to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, saying they were heavily edited.

“The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess’s letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning,” a spokesman for the tabloid said, according to NBC News.