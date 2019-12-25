K-Pop Fans Set Twitter on Fire with #BTSatGayoDaejun as BTS Performs at Annual Festival

#BTSatGayoDaejun is currently trending on Twitter as K-pop fans follow the Korean star band’s performance at the annual televised music festival SBS Gayo Daejeon as a part of Christmas celebrations.

Christmas was just taken to a whole new level by the Korean BTS band as they performed at the annual SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019. BTS’s Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, RM and J-Hope all came together to sing a special Christmas carol at the televised event and fans could not be more excited.

I will never shut up about THIS performance y'all can say whatever you want but their vocals is SMTH else, THAT WAS PERFECT#BTSatGayoDaejun pic.twitter.com/pp0IOGiak0 — ડꪖꪑ• ⁽ᵉˣᵃᵐˢ⁾ (@taesqueenuwu) December 25, 2019

please I beg for you to stop whatever you doing and look at this angel.#BTSatgayodaejun



pic.twitter.com/6ieOr6B2lm — ➳ vanessa ♡5 (@smiilingkookie) December 25, 2019

It’s not only the singers vocal skills that drove the K-pop army crazy many Twitter users also pointed out how the inclusion of a little girl to BTS’s performance made the show especially cute and touching.

you can already tell that they're going to be the best dad ever #BTSatGayoDaejun#SBSGayoDaejun2019 pic.twitter.com/5HcAwbPoc2 — jelz ˡᵘᵛ ᵇᵗˢ (@cchimbap) December 25, 2019

BTS recently put the annual Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony on fire by becoming the first artists to win all four grand prizes in different categories, including Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year, in addition to five other awards.