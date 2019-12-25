K-Pop Fans Set Twitter on Fire with #BTSatGayoDaejun as BTS Performs at Annual Festival

Christmas was just taken to a whole new level by the Korean BTS band as they performed at the annual SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019. BTS’s Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, RM and J-Hope all came together to sing a special Christmas carol at the televised event and fans could not be more excited.
Silent Night Holy Night @BTS_twt #BTSatGayoDaejun #ChristmaswithBTS #Christmas pic.twitter.com/DwEj5TAHXK— 수초이 💜 (@SooChoiFolder) December 25, 2019
I will never shut up about THIS performance y'all can say whatever you want but their vocals is SMTH else, THAT WAS PERFECT#BTSatGayoDaejun pic.twitter.com/pp0IOGiak0— ડꪖꪑ• ⁽ᵉˣᵃᵐˢ⁾ (@taesqueenuwu) December 25, 2019
please I beg for you to stop whatever you doing and look at this angel.#BTSatgayodaejun— ➳ vanessa ♡5 (@smiilingkookie) December 25, 2019
pic.twitter.com/6ieOr6B2lm
It’s not only the singers vocal skills that drove the K-pop army crazy many Twitter users also pointed out how the inclusion of a little girl to BTS’s performance made the show especially cute and touching.
Whose life did Sarang save in a previous life???? Seriously, asking for a friend@BTS_twt #BTSatGayoDaejun #ChristmaswithBTS— Aurelia💜 (@AureliaOT7) December 25, 2019
pic.twitter.com/tQ4lET7lZI
HE WAS A WHOLE DAD #BTSatGayoDaejun pic.twitter.com/s0JrP6JHdX— ً (@eunoiajoon) December 25, 2019
you can already tell that they're going to be the best dad ever #BTSatGayoDaejun#SBSGayoDaejun2019 pic.twitter.com/5HcAwbPoc2— jelz ˡᵘᵛ ᵇᵗˢ (@cchimbap) December 25, 2019
WE GOT AN HD PICTURE Y'ALL 😭#BTSatGayoDaejun pic.twitter.com/orWx4NwNoX— ડꪖꪑ• ⁽ᵉˣᵃᵐˢ⁾ (@taesqueenuwu) December 25, 2019
BTS recently put the annual Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony on fire by becoming the first artists to win all four grand prizes in different categories, including Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year, in addition to five other awards.
