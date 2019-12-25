Wishful Thinking? Hillary Clinton Shares Christmas Message With Photo From White House… Again

Christmas holidays can often spark some good memories and make people nostalgic, but can someone be too reminiscent of the past?

Former First Lady and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton apparently just can’t let the past go – this year she sent a Christmas message to her 26-million Twitter audience accompanied by a White House portrait from the year 2000, recalling the good ol' days when her husband Bill Clinton was the president of the United States. And this was not the first time.

A merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night! pic.twitter.com/FOcMKZM87x — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 24, 2019

Some Twitter users, however, noted that the picture was not a new one, and could not help but wonder whether Donald Trump’s 2016 main presidential contender was more wishful than nostalgic in her Christmas post.

That is a very old pic. — ❌MAGACOUNTRYSHERRY❌ (@countrysherry) December 25, 2019

Guess since you can’t get a 2019, Christmas photo from the White House, you can break out a classic throwback to your husband’s impeachment. 😂😂😂 — Washington Pundit © (@TWPundit) December 25, 2019

Even your Christmas tree is crooked... 😂 — M3thods (@M2Madness) December 24, 2019

Just a few days earlier, she shared a Hanukkah greeting on Twitter and included another pic from the White House-era, featuring former President Bill Clinton with his arm around Hillary.

“Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating Hanukkah!” Clinton wrote.

Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating Hanukkah! 🕎 pic.twitter.com/Vu0tROLraB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 22, 2019

Last year, the 2016 presidential hopeful also wished her followers a Merry Christmas by including an old photo from her time as the First Lady, depicting Bill Clinton and someone resembling her daughter Chelsea – although the woman’s face is not visible on the picture.

Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/J1htJS8G46 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 25, 2018

This was followed by a 2018 New Year’s message a few days later, which again included a Clinton family snap, reportedly taken on 5 November 1996 – the night of Bill Clinton’s re-election.

“I’m grateful to everyone who brought light into 2018: organizers, journalists, candidates, marchers, activists, and voters. Here’s to you. Happy New Year”, Clinton tweeted.

I'm grateful to everyone who brought light into 2018: organizers, journalists, candidates, marchers, activists, and voters. Here's to you. Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/EHksvIpSXo — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 31, 2018

Hillary Clinton served as the First Lady during her husband’s tenure as the President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, after which she was elected as the 67th United States Secretary of State in 2009. She was running as the Democratic candidate in the 2016 presidential election but lost to Donald Trump in the Electoral College.