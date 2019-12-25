Kevin Spacey Promises to ‘Kill’ His Haters ‘With Kindness’ in Another Christmas Video

Kevin Spacey has released a second "House of Cards" inspired holiday video, featuring himself in front of a fireplace talking about being under attack and killing his enemies – with kindness.

The message follows his Christmas Eve video from last year, where the actor seemingly defended himself against sexual misconduct allegations in a video called “Let Me Be Frank,” and this time he is once again back as his Netflix character, Frank Underwood, speaking to the camera.

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?" he asked in a video titled KTWK – which presumably means “Kill Them With Kindness.”

The actor described 2019 as a "pretty good year" where he "got his health back." In 2020, he says, he wants "more good in this world."

"I know what you're thinking, Can he be serious? I'm dead serious," he said. “The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can...kill them with kindness."