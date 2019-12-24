Ed Sheeran Taking Break From Music and Social Media

Famous singer Ed Sheeran is going to take a break from music and all social media, he announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"I've been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back", Sheeran said.
Sheeran has been touring with his third hit-album called "Divide", which topped the UK charts in summer.
The singer has been working hard since 2017 when he released his hit "Shape Of You". In 2016, he took a break from work and traveled around the world, including Iceland and Japan. That year, his "Thinking Out Loud" took the Grammy for Song of the Year.
