Register
21:35 GMT +324 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)

    ‘Here We Go Again!’ Calls to Boycott Netflix Over ‘Anti-Islamic Propaganda’ in New Show Messiah

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105594/03/1055940318.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201912241077781926-boycott-netflix-show-messiah-anti-islamic-propaganda/

    With debate ongoing about portraying Jesus Christ as gay in the Brazilian comedy “The First Temptation of Christ”, Netflix is facing fresh backlash over its new series “Messiah”, which depicts an alleged modern-day saviour. Ahead of the premiere, a petition was launched calling for a boycott of the streaming giant.

    The Netflix premiere of “Messiah”, set to be streamed on 1 January 2020, has triggered an online storm, as some accused the service of spreading “evil and anti-Islamic propaganda”. The show pictures a man who acts like a modern-day prophet or saviour as well as reactions to his “miracles” and messages, which are spread about him via social media.

    The main character (Belgian Mehdi Dehbi) is called Al Massih ad-Dajjal and nicknamed “Al-Masih” by some characters. He proclaims himself a son of God. The trailer and teasers do not specify the religion or reveal whether he is a prophet, a terrorist, or just a con artist behind a new cult.

    At the same time, he has a plan to lead 2,000 Palestinian Syrians across the Israeli border, entering the global spotlight and attracting the interest of the CIA, whose officer Eva Geller, played by Michelle Monaghan, is to probe the “messiah”. The events in the series unfold in the Middle East and the US.

    The show’s creator Michael Petroni admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that his brainchild is provocative, adding, however, that “provocative isn't offensive”. He insists that it “doesn't set out to offend anyone”.

    “It's not like I'm welcoming backlash. We expect that there's going to be a lot of noise around the show, and a lot of debate. I'm hoping for debate”, Petroni explained.

    However, some saw a false and even smearing representation of Islam in the show, as the main character’s name can be translated as “antichrist” or “false messiah” from Arabic. This was perceived as a spoiler by some and prompted others to conclude that the messiah character is based on an Islamic description of the antichrist.

    Screenshot/Courtesy of Netflix
    ‘Blasphemous’ Netflix Film Depicting Jesus in Same-Gender Relationship Draws Ire in Brazil
    Although Netflix’s Twitter account noted “That's not actually the character's name”, refuting spoiler claims, the explanation did not seem to satisfy commenters. More than 3,500 signatures have been added to a petition, started by a user under the handle Zeynaba Dahir, lambasting the show and urging to boycott the platform over smearing Islam.

    “You may say it is a non-issue, it's just a series. But this slow exposure of evil and anti-Islamic propaganda will slowly turn hearts. Muslims are not just the only ones that believe in the Antichrist. This topic is rather sensitive and making a production like this will only have viewers forgetting the fact that this matter is not a joke”, it reads.

    However, many seemed to be sceptical towards the backlash.

    ​Others suggested that the allegations are baseless.

    ​Some netizens, however, shared the sentiment of the petition online.

    Related:

    ‘Blasphemous’ Netflix Film Depicting Jesus in Same-Gender Relationship Draws Ire in Brazil
    Netflix Drops Trailer For Upcoming Series on Scams in India’s ‘Phishing Capital’
    Tags:
    show, petition, Islam, Messiah, Netflix, Middle East, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse