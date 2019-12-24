Register
21:36 GMT +324 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    MMA gloves

    One of MMA’s Greatest Fighters Is Afraid of… Being Kidnapped By Aliens

    © CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107702/34/1077023403.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201912241077773045-one-of-mmas-greatest-fighters-is-afraid-of-being-kidnapped-by-aliens/

    The estimated injury incidence rate in mixed martial arts is higher than in most other popular full-contact combat sports and there have been seven known deaths in MMA to date.

    George St. Pierre, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, is afraid of being kidnapped by aliens and having his memory erased, Firas Zahabi, the athlete’s trainer, said in an interview with the Joe Rogan Experience.

    Zahabi told Rogan that whenever he shared a room with St. Pierre, who has won titles in the welterweight and middleweight categories, the Canadian would always put a foam roller against the door so that if aliens kidnap him, he would learn about it the next day, because the foam roller would be lying in a different place.

    Rogan wondered then: “Jesus Christ, doesn’t he think the aliens can come through the walls? How are they taking him out? Taking him through the hallway holding his hand?” To that Zahabi responded: “Because they wipe his memory after. But he’ll know because they don’t know he put the foam roller there. So when they move it, it’s a cue for him to remember”.

    This is not the first time that shocking revelations become known about one of MMA’s greatest fighters. Last year, speaking on the Joe Rogan Show, St. Pierre revealed that he actually “hates fighting” because of the uncertainty that precedes bouts.

    "I hate fighting. I really do. I know a lot of people don’t believe me, but I’m going to try to explain the best I can. It’s freaking unbearable. The feeling of uncertainty. You don’t know if you’re going to be humiliated, you’re going to be the victor, or you’re going to be the loser. I care so much about it, that it’s freaking unbearable. As much as I try to dismiss it, it’s unbearable", St. Pierre said in his interview with Joe Rogan.

    During the same interview, St. Pierre revealed a touching story about how he met a bully who had been beating him “all the time” at school and once even gave him a black eye. St. Pierre said that his school “nemesis” approached him in a parking lot asking for money, but got scared when he recognised St. Pierre, thinking that the athlete, who was an MMA champion at the time, would try to get revenge.

    The then 38-year-old told Joe Rogan that he gave all his cash to the bully and encouraged him to get a job, telling the man that he was “full of potential”. Several months later, St. Pierre visited his parents, who told him that his school “nemesis” had come to their house because he wanted to thank the athlete for the help and advice.

    “Georgy talked to me and he changed my life. Now I have a job and I want to say thank you to him”, St. Pierre told Rogan, describing the conversation between his father and the bully.

    Tags:
    memory, aliens, MMA, UFC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse