Delhi Airport Lights Up India's 'Tallest Christmas Tree' – Photo

As the Holiday season is in full swing across the world, Delhi International Airport has also entered the magical glow of the festivities by erecting a 101ft Christmas tree.

Touted as the tallest Christmas tree in India by Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, it was dazzled with 20,000 ornaments.

Social media users have shared photos of the Delhi tree on Twitter...

Delhi Airport says its Christmas Tree is the tallest at 101 feet and it took 80 people and two weeks to be built. ps : notice the thick fog wrap. #truly #winters. #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/uvANgXay1o — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 24, 2019

Big Christmas tree coming up on way to T3, Delhi airport. Watch out, everyone. This is a big one. pic.twitter.com/dCyAptkabh — K Y Iyer (@yeggiiyer) December 22, 2019

Along with the tree, an 18ft moving Santa and a rotating tree will entertain travellers.

T3 @DelhiAirport in festive mood with a giant Santa greeting passengers. Taking a moment to thank all personnel who are on duty during the holiday season. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UI8RoA8BEH — DNV Kumara Guru | ಡಿ ನಂ ವೆಂ ಕುಮಾರ ಗುರು 🇮🇳 (@KumaraGuru) December 24, 2019

Meanwhile, netizens across the country are in merry spirits and posting pictures and videos on Christmas Eve:

Incredible India 🇮🇳 Buddha and Christmas tree 🎄 at Select City Walk Mall , Saket New Delhi . pic.twitter.com/XHLyzgGfSb — Atulya Shuruaat 🌳 (@AtulPandey0009) December 22, 2019