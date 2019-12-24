Delhi Airport Lights Up India's 'Tallest Christmas Tree' – Photo

Touted as the tallest Christmas tree in India by Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, it was dazzled with 20,000 ornaments.
Social media users have shared photos of the Delhi tree on Twitter...
Delhi Airport says its Christmas Tree is the tallest at 101 feet and it took 80 people and two weeks to be built. ps : notice the thick fog wrap. #truly #winters. #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/uvANgXay1o— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 24, 2019
Big Christmas tree coming up on way to T3, Delhi airport. Watch out, everyone. This is a big one. pic.twitter.com/dCyAptkabh— K Y Iyer (@yeggiiyer) December 22, 2019
Along with the tree, an 18ft moving Santa and a rotating tree will entertain travellers.
T3 @DelhiAirport in festive mood with a giant Santa greeting passengers. Taking a moment to thank all personnel who are on duty during the holiday season. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UI8RoA8BEH— DNV Kumara Guru | ಡಿ ನಂ ವೆಂ ಕುಮಾರ ಗುರು 🇮🇳 (@KumaraGuru) December 24, 2019
Meanwhile, netizens across the country are in merry spirits and posting pictures and videos on Christmas Eve:
Incredible India 🇮🇳 Buddha and Christmas tree 🎄 at Select City Walk Mall , Saket New Delhi . pic.twitter.com/XHLyzgGfSb— Atulya Shuruaat 🌳 (@AtulPandey0009) December 22, 2019
India's Largest Christmas Tree 🎄— Sameer Kumar 👨🏻💻 (@Kumarsameer396) December 24, 2019
75 Feet Tall 😱@OnePlus_IN @OnePlus_Support @oneplus #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/iNBYrt047F
Bangalore, a totally converted city.— Babuji (@Babuji9) December 20, 2019
No protest on saving environment/ electricity... bla... bla...
The tallest Christmas tree in India 75ft tall at the Phoenix Mall Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/JsQdpDTDTa
𝗘𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶, India— Adequate Travel (@AdequateTravel) December 17, 2019
.#delhi #India #christmas #xmas #christmastree #christmasdecor #merrychristmas #santa #winter
Know More👉 https://t.co/83MaHNWox9 pic.twitter.com/NFU6HJhEAO
