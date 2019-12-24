‘Will Take a Bullet for it’: Indian Rapper Blasts Citizenship Law at Concert – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Popular Indian rapper Raftaar joined the chorus of other Bollywood celebrities to voice support against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), just before kick-starting his concert in the city of Mumbai on Monday.

In a viral video on social media, Raftaar can be seen strongly criticising the citizenship law in a fiery speech as the crowd goes bonkers for him.

Beginning his rant, Raftaar said that his career could fall apart in the future over this, but he has earned enough to not be bothered about it.

Addressing his huge audience, Raftaar introduced his friend named Arshad to the crowd and said, ”he takes care of me to the extent that nobody can even push me. If anyone asks him to leave this country, I am ready to take a bullet for it”.

For those of us who live month-to-month, worrying about bills and EMI; I can still understand not speaking out. But what excuse do you have when u have it all and then some more?

Thanks @raftaarmusic for showing the way to many more who choose to blind. #Respect#CAA_NRCProtests pic.twitter.com/T7UbwYs5be — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) December 24, 2019

“Whether they are Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, or Muslims, they are all our brothers. I will not let anyone be taken out of the country...” said the singer as the crowd cheered and roared for him.

Raftaar has joined the league of Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, Kabir Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sushant Singh, and Siddharth, to vehemently oppose the law.

The amended law seeks to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants from six religious minorities – Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Sikhs, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan if they arrived in India prior to 2015. It, however, doesn't extend the same treatment to Muslims. Protesters view the legislation as discriminatory towards Muslims - something which Prime Minister Modi has strongly rejected.