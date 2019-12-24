Cooler Than Optical Illusion Dress! Internet Baffled by Swinging Man That Defies Space - Video

The Internet already made users clash about the magical dress that changed colours from blue to gold, and puzzled us with the famous 'yanny/laurel' controversy. Here lo and behold, yet another illusion that has separated netizens into two major groups.
A video originally published on TikTok by user @ectupper, hit Twitter, grabbing over 10 mln views.
Is the person swinging in the video facing the camera or the house? Look at this one closely, and you won't believe things like this are possible.
Im losing my mind can someone tell me which way he’s facing pic.twitter.com/gIvIDzRkOd— Ana (@esnycuddles) December 21, 2019
Some users were so baffled they created a comprehensive guide to the video, showing how our brain is capable of seeing this both ways.
I literally thought the same thing until I saw these pictures pic.twitter.com/39vNntZJ5F— Ana (@esnycuddles) December 22, 2019
At the same time, many people believe the video was manipulated to create this strange effect.
But I believe it’s an edited vid to confuse people anyways pic.twitter.com/5PGaY3lbGI— Big $ad (@_xoxxxoooxo) December 23, 2019
According to them, these small edits are the reason why people see it both ways.
You got the right idea looking at the bar, but if you look, you can see the bar on the back swing and forward swing. The video has been manipulated. That’s why people are seeing it both ways.— Nemesis Escocio (@DaPriziestHorse) December 24, 2019
