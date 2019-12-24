Cooler Than Optical Illusion Dress! Internet Baffled by Swinging Man That Defies Space - Video

Everybody knows you should check everything you hear or read – and it’s better to do so personally. But sometimes you can't even trust your own eyes!

The Internet already made users clash about the magical dress that changed colours from blue to gold, and puzzled us with the famous 'yanny/laurel' controversy. Here lo and behold, yet another illusion that has separated netizens into two major groups.

A video originally published on TikTok by user @ectupper, hit Twitter, grabbing over 10 mln views.

Is the person swinging in the video facing the camera or the house? Look at this one closely, and you won't believe things like this are possible.

Im losing my mind can someone tell me which way he’s facing pic.twitter.com/gIvIDzRkOd — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 21, 2019

​Some users were so baffled they created a comprehensive guide to the video, showing how our brain is capable of seeing this both ways.

I literally thought the same thing until I saw these pictures pic.twitter.com/39vNntZJ5F — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 22, 2019

At the same time, many people believe the video was manipulated to create this strange effect.

But I believe it’s an edited vid to confuse people anyways pic.twitter.com/5PGaY3lbGI — Big $ad (@_xoxxxoooxo) December 23, 2019

​According to them, these small edits are the reason why people see it both ways.