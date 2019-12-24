New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s “Mr India”, Anil Kapoor is often suspected to have discovered some magical anti-age elixir because even in his 60s, the actor does not seem to age.

On Tuesday, the evergreen Anil Kapoor, who has featured in more than 115 Bollywood and Hollywood projects, turned 63 years old.

The actor kick-started his birthday celebrations with wife, Sunita and daughters – actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and designer-director Rhea Kapoor on Monday evening. The theme of the evening was Anil's "21st birthday" - given that the actor is as fit as a 21-year-old even at 63.

The superstar’s big-fat-Kapoor family along with his fans and Bollywood friends grabbed the opportunity to shower the iconic cinema artist with unabashed love and the choicest of birthday wishes.

Happy Birthday @AnilKapoor Sir!!

Man Who is ageing Backwards Day by Day. An Actor who is giving tough competition to the Youngsters in terms of Looks and Personality at the Age of 63. #HappyBirthdayAnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/dLZcrzXKcQ — Akki's Batman🦇 (@AKKIsBatman) December 24, 2019

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday brother ❤️ #alwaysaninspiration A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Dec 23, 2019 at 9:09pm PST

Ever young, inimitable and always on top of the world!⚡

Here's wishing @AnilKapoor a very happy birthday! Waiting to witness the magic of his persona in #Takht!✨ #HappyBirthdayAnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/PQ4FOhoNf2 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 24, 2019 ​Veteran actor and Anil’s friend Rishi Kapoor also wished the star a very happy birthday and complimented his undisclosed look in director Karan Johar’s big-budget period-drama movie – “Takht” (throne) – which is still in its shooting phase.

@AnilKapoor Many Happy returns of the day Patton, God Bless! Last night Karan showed me your look in “Takht”-outstanding. So majestic and Royal and you looked so handsome. Good luck! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 24, 2019

​In “Takth”, Anil will bring to life Emperor Shah Jahan, who built India’s “wonder of the world” the Taj Mahal.

As a return gift for all the love, the ‘birthday boy’ treated his fans to a first look at his role from his upcoming film – Malang – on social media.

MALANG on my Birthday! pic.twitter.com/iyr577KYxS — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 24, 2019

​In his career in the entertainment industry spanning over 40 years, Anil charmed international audiences just as much as his Indian fans in western projects like – Mission Impossible 4, the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and in the TV series titled “24”.