On Tuesday, the evergreen Anil Kapoor, who has featured in more than 115 Bollywood and Hollywood projects, turned 63 years old.
The actor kick-started his birthday celebrations with wife, Sunita and daughters – actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and designer-director Rhea Kapoor on Monday evening. The theme of the evening was Anil's "21st birthday" - given that the actor is as fit as a 21-year-old even at 63.
The superstar’s big-fat-Kapoor family along with his fans and Bollywood friends grabbed the opportunity to shower the iconic cinema artist with unabashed love and the choicest of birthday wishes.
Happy Birthday @AnilKapoor Sir!!— Akki's Batman🦇 (@AKKIsBatman) December 24, 2019
🎉🎊🎂❤️
Man Who is ageing Backwards Day by Day. An Actor who is giving tough competition to the Youngsters in terms of Looks and Personality at the Age of 63. #HappyBirthdayAnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/dLZcrzXKcQ
🎂❤️💥Happy 63rd birthday to forever young and handsome @AnilKapoor❤️🎂🍾#AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/fox23Rs5Oj— Indian Cinema (@BollywoodBits4U) December 24, 2019
Happy Birthday to the youngest one on #TeamMalang, @AnilKapoor! pic.twitter.com/y0CHw3Mm8S— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) December 24, 2019
FACTS OF LIFE -Mr Anil Kapoor is and will always be 18! -He is a legend. -No on has his posing game -I never get excited when people follow me on Instagram but when he did I think I celebrated. -I screenshot every comment of his that he writes back to me -He is the funniest man ever ! -I’m a FAN! -The last picture of this post cracks me up every time. . . I could go on and on but this box ain’t enough. Being a movie lover it’s very hard to pin down your favourites- I do have favourites and you’re in both of them! Sending you love on your birthday! May God bless you and your loved ones always! @anilskapoor shine always sir!
Ever young, inimitable and always on top of the world!⚡— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 24, 2019
Here's wishing @AnilKapoor a very happy birthday! Waiting to witness the magic of his persona in #Takht!✨ #HappyBirthdayAnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/PQ4FOhoNf2
Veteran actor and Anil’s friend Rishi Kapoor also wished the star a very happy birthday and complimented his undisclosed look in director Karan Johar’s big-budget period-drama movie – “Takht” (throne) – which is still in its shooting phase.
@AnilKapoor Many Happy returns of the day Patton, God Bless! Last night Karan showed me your look in “Takht”-outstanding. So majestic and Royal and you looked so handsome. Good luck!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 24, 2019
In “Takth”, Anil will bring to life Emperor Shah Jahan, who built India’s “wonder of the world” the Taj Mahal.
As a return gift for all the love, the ‘birthday boy’ treated his fans to a first look at his role from his upcoming film – Malang – on social media.
MALANG on my Birthday! pic.twitter.com/iyr577KYxS— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 24, 2019
In his career in the entertainment industry spanning over 40 years, Anil charmed international audiences just as much as his Indian fans in western projects like – Mission Impossible 4, the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and in the TV series titled “24”.
