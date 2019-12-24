Netizens Urge Indian State Chief to Quit for 'Disrupting' Protests Against Citizenship Law

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s communally-sensitive northern state of Uttar Pradesh saw the highest number of casualties during anti-citizenship law protests with demonstrations showing no signs of abating.

Furious over the fact that the Uttar Pradesh police were forced to -charge protestors demonstrating against a new citizenship law, Twitter users have demanded State Chief Yogi Adityanath should own his responsibility and quit, and the #YogiMustResign #YogiMassacre started trending.

#YogiMustResign #YogiMassacre Master class on "how to turn peaceful protests in to violent"



Apparently the police were seen chasing down civilians as they were returning from the peaceful protests.pic.twitter.com/USAFIPZrWm — #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) December 23, 2019

In an unverified video, police could be seen attacking protesters that were walking peacefully. Twitter users termed the officials “goons” who turned peaceful protests into violent ones. The reactions were filled with demands asking the chief minister to step down and lift the internet ban in the state.

The police have kept social media under surveillance and more than 13,000 social media accounts have been identified by the UP state administration so far, for spreading incendiary content. More than 100 people have been arrested in the state for inciting violence through social media platforms.

Mr @myogiadityanath

You are nothing but a Criminal.

Destroying people's homes, Killing unarmed people, beating citizens.

You are a rioter.

Shame on you. #YogiMassacre#YogiMustResign pic.twitter.com/CYPyVSzm6f — SA (@sa_suhail_ahmed) December 24, 2019

The worst violence happening in UP where the blanket internet ban is disallowing all the news from being shared. #YogiMassacre #BjpMuktBharat#YogiMustResign pic.twitter.com/178Kwv3iHV — Sameer Rupani - voice of oppressed (@RupaniGarcon) December 24, 2019

Congratulations Modi-Media

For turning your viewers into 'Indian Nazis'.

You have worked very hard for this.

You are responsible for the hate.

You have injected that hate in their hearts.

Same on you all.#YogiMustResign — Vipin (@vip15051994) December 24, 2019

Celebrated Indian actress Swara Bhaskar also came out in support of the people of UP, demanding answers from the State police and demanding that the state government be held accountable.

This information was received by me via a phone call & text message from friends of Deepak ji who are currently in Lucknow..

We need answers and we need to hold UP police and govt. accountable! https://t.co/4wSTuL390n — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile, another video that left netizens enraged was of police dragging an old and disabled man on street.

This video shows an elderly man being dragged away by the police while a lathicharge was underway.



His name is Shamsuddin. He is partially paralysed.



It is not clear why he was arrested.



Towards the end of the video you can hear a gunshot. https://t.co/I1LDHw6rwH pic.twitter.com/JJeyaBjcAl — Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) December 23, 2019

At the same time, a few users came out in support of the State government and its head, claiming that the videos were unverified and that the police were doing the “right thing”.

#YogiMustResign #YogiMassacre



I just saw these hashtags in Twitter.



Almost 95% of people who are using this hashtags are from Peaceful Community.



Your each and every tweet of abusing Yogi Ji makes us to work harder to make Yogi Ji a Prime Minister of India.#JaiHind — धूर्त लड़की 🇮🇳 (@dhurtladki) December 24, 2019

#YogiMustResign?? LOL really?



Bcoz of yogi ji we're safe.

Those ppl were not protestors but terrorist.

In my town they burned a whole "police chauki"

They were attacking police with petrol bomb and acid!

Bcoz of these terrorist I was locked in my house for 2 days 😡 — Prajakta Pandey (@PandeyPrajkta) December 23, 2019

So far, a total of 5,400 people have been taken into custody and around 705 sent to jail in UP alone, media reports said.

However, the Uttar Pradesh Police chief O P Singh said the police had no option but to resort to lathi-charges to stop protesters who used women and children as shields.

Refuting allegations that police open fired he added: "All the deaths took place in cross-firing and this will become clear in the post-mortem examinations."

Chief of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has often been branded as a “Hindu-hardliner” for his "anti-Muslim comments." In the past, for example, India’s election commission had banned him from election campaigning on similar grounds.

The new Citizenship Amendment Act is being slammed by protesters for being "discriminatory" against Muslim immigrants, as it stipulates awarding citizenship to non-Muslim minority immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who fled persecution in their countries and settled in India prior to 2015. Prime Minister Modi has strongly rejected these accusations, saying that the law is not anti-Muslim.