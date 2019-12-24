It’s Stuck! Truck Carrying Abandoned Aircraft Jammed Under Bridge in India – Video

It was not a bus or a truck that led to the traffic jam in the Indian state of West Bengal’s industrial city of Durgapur on Tuesday morning but an aircraft on a truck that got stuck under a bridge that created chaos for commuters.
Watch: Truck carrying abandoned aircraft gets stuck under bridge in #Durgapur in #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/D7JfNq8FYH— TOI Kolkata (@TOIKolkata) December 24, 2019
The truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft got stuck under a bridge and efforts were still on at the time of reporting to move it out from under the bridge.
The aircraft was commissioned in 2007 and withdrawn from service in 2018, the Times of India quoted sources as saying.
A Twitter user called the visuals sad as the aircraft was an important part of his childhood flying memories:
Sad visual !— Dipalay Dey (@dipalay) December 24, 2019
These old #Boeing 732s formed an important role in building my childhood flying memories when they were the only lifeline for the Northeast.
This particular aircraft VT-EGG during its Alliance Air days in early 2000s was a common sight in Kolkata & Northeast Airports. https://t.co/a0dY97DolC
