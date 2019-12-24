It’s Stuck! Truck Carrying Abandoned Aircraft Jammed Under Bridge in India – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier this year, videos of an aircraft stuck under a foot-over bridge in China had surfaced on the internet. It was reported that the truck driver deflated the vehicle's tyres in order to free the plane and pass under the bridge. The tyres were then reinflated and the truck continued its journey.

It was not a bus or a truck that led to the traffic jam in the Indian state of West Bengal’s industrial city of Durgapur on Tuesday morning but an aircraft on a truck that got stuck under a bridge that created chaos for commuters.

​The truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft got stuck under a bridge and efforts were still on at the time of reporting to move it out from under the bridge.

The aircraft was commissioned in 2007 and withdrawn from service in 2018, the Times of India quoted sources as saying.

