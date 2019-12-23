Brexit Knight: Nigel Farage Reportedly in Line for Knighthood in Queen’s New Year’s Honours List

Her Majesty does not choose who will receive the honour, but acts on the advice of her ministers, who submit a list of nominees for approval each year. A panel of independent experts and senior civil servants then assess the candidates and the most worthy are bestowed with a title.

The head of Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, is reportedly in line for a knighthood in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list, claimed Christopher Snowdon, a freelance journalist and fellow at the free market think-tank the Institute of Economic affairs. In a post on Twitter, Snowdon alleged that the former leader of the UK Independence Party might be awarded with a title and posted screens of chats with a well-known source, whom he did not identify, that also claimed that Farage himself had talked about being knighted for weeks.

Rumours that Nigel Farage will get a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours list. 🍿 — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) December 17, 2019

​Andrew Bridgen, member of the UK Conservative Party, has written a letter to the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling on him to reward Mr Farage, an ardent Eurosceptic, for his work to deliver Brexit.

"Nigel's campaigned for 25 years for the policy of us leaving the European Union, ultimately which most of the electorate have agreed with and we are now implementing that policy", Bridgen said in an interview with ITV.

Things got really heated on social media, where users argue whether the 55-year-old politician should be awarded with a title.

Some users praised the idea, saying that Farage has served as the voice of the people and had rid his country of the European Union’s yoke.

@Nigel_Farage deserves a knighthood more than 90% of those shysters sitting in the HOL, without Nigel we would never have any chance of escaping the EUs grip, well done Nigel and thank you. 👏👏👏👏 — Pam3030 🎄 (@pam30301) December 23, 2019

100% YES!! @Nigel_Farage Stands Up For DEMOCRACY In the UK!! He has been the Voice of The People! — An Old True Brit (@ajsSaveOurUk) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile, others branded the idea a joke and pointed to what they called fraudulent statements made by the politician during the campaigns on Brexit – in particular, a claim that the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc would result in 350 million pounds going to Britain’s National Health Service.

He deserves jail time for fraud. — Sir Malcontent 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 #Russian Report (@johnleremainer) December 23, 2019

Yes. And big Ben should look like this pic.twitter.com/4MHCSB0RL4 — tom newton (@tom_newton1234) December 23, 2019

​The Queen’s Honours list is divided into nine categories – arts and media, health, the parliamentary and political service, education, science and technology, economy, community, voluntary and local services, sports, and state. The list of nominees for state awards will be released on 27 December.