Red Velvet Fans Celebrate Video Clip Premiere With #SayPSYCHO and #PsychoWithRV Trending Worldwide

The K-pop girl band has returned with a newly released music video for the title song “Psycho” from the final part of the ReVe Festival trilogy.

The hashtags #SayPSYCHO and #PsychoWithRV are trending on Twitter worldwide as fans of the South Korean group celebrate the release of Red Velvet's new clip. The music video "Psycho" from Red Velvet's "The ReVe Festival: Finale" album, which is a repackage of two previous EPs and is the final album of the ReVe Festival trilogy, was released on 23 December.

ReVeluvs (the name of the fandom) put a lot of effort into supporting the video and trending hashtags, along with calling for the video to be streamed on YouTube and reach a million views during the first 24 hours.

Remember our MV Goal is minimum 10M views. Let's go beyond. Read the streaming guide carefully. We can do it!#SayPSYCHO #PsychoWithRV #RedVelvet @RVsmtown pic.twitter.com/s9FKvw0Ifp — RVElites is PSYCHO for RV (@rvelites) December 23, 2019

​Fans are excited by their favourite idols, who made a very gloomy but elegant music video along with a tender song.

The South Korean girl group Red Velvet was formed by SM Entertainment in 2014 and has five members: Seulgi, Irene, Yeri, Joy, and Wendy. The girl band has been recognised by Time and Billboard as one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world.