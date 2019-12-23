‘It’s My D**k, Lol!’ Rapper DaBaby is Not in Viral Nude Video, Claims Porn Actor

The development comes as several other celebrities – among them famous rapper ASAP Rocky, NBA star Stephen Curry and blogger Logan Paul – were embroiled in illicit leaks involving everything from nude photos to alleged gay oral sex.

US rapper DaBaby is not in a viral nude video that has been circulating online since 21 December, claims a porn actor who goes by Jack the Rippher on Twitter. The man, who posts nude photos and videos on the website OnlyFans, said that the private parts that are seen in the video and attributed to the rapper DaBaby actually belonged to him.

"The video was stolen from me, it’s MY d**k lol. Go to my profile and see! I’m just a hustler and know how to maximize opportunities. Can’t be mad at that," the adult film said in a post on Twitter.

Earlier DaBaby, who has been nominated for the 2020 Grammys for best rap performance and is seen as one of breakthrough artists of 2019, himself dismissed the rumours, posting on twitter: “ion [slang for ‘I don’t’] send nudes.”

While most social media users responded to the viral video with memes and jokes, some netizens took the issue rather seriously. One female model tweeted:

Soo many women rt’d those leaked nudes. And the sad fact is too many women think consent,boundaries and respect only apply to men dealing with women. When the reality is women need to be checked and face consequences for their predatory behavior disguised as jokes. — La Luna🌜 (@thesoulasylum) December 22, 2019

​DaBaby was lucky in not having been caught on camera without his knowlege. Recently it was reported that ASAP Rocky allegedly appeared in a video uploaded to the adult film website Pornhub. The artist rejected allegations in a playful post on Twitter:

"My penis and I woke up to the alarming disturbance of a video clip today. As his defence attorney, we are prepared to deny any slow strokes or lack of killing the p***y. A long list of satisfied women can attest too. But the real punchline is seeing people who never f***ed him, rate him," ASAP Rocky wrote on twitter.

Meanwhile NBA Star Stephen Curry denied that it was him in nude photos circulating on social media. His agent told the Daily Mail: "Of course, it’s not him."

YouTube vlogger Logan Paul in his turn decided to use leaks to generate buzz and promised his followers to release a full video of his purported sex tape, where he is seen performing sex acts on another man, if his post gets 100 thousand retweets. The 24-year-old then dismissed rumours that he was in the viral video.