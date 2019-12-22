'Fake Jew' and 'Merry Impeachmas': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted Online Over Hanukkah

While some social media users wished Ivanka happy holidays, others went on to slam and mock both her and her presidential father.

The beginning of this year’s Hanukkah celebrations did not seem to start all that well for US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka who got her fair share of bashing online following what appeared to be some fairly innocuous well-wishing.

“Happy Hanukkah! May your Holiday Season be filled with joy, love and light”, Ivanka, who converted to Judaism prior to marrying her husband Jared Kushner, tweeted on 22 December. “Chag Chanukah Sameach!”

Happy #Hanukkah! May your Holiday Season be filled with joy, love and light. Chag Chanukah Sameach! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 22 декабря 2019 г.

​Her message, however, wasn’t appreciated by some social media users who went on to give Ivanka a piece of their mind, with at least one of them even using hashtag “Fake Jew” while others turned their attention to Trump’s impeachment.

Wishing you and your family a blessed holiday in prison where you all belong. — Big_gnocchi (@BigGnocchi) 22 декабря 2019 г.

Merry Hell to All The Trump Family. Join our world... pic.twitter.com/raHLt4HrPK — 💙Farm Lady Blue 💙 (@FarmLadyFarm) 22 декабря 2019 г.

Happy impeached Hanukkah. — Judy72 (@judy_traut) 22 декабря 2019 г.

Several netizens also mocked Ivanka’s style.

Happy #Hanukkah! May your Christmas Season be filled with joy, love and light. Chag Chanukah Sameach! Don't tell Daddy I said that. 🕎🎄🕎🎄 pic.twitter.com/3rWWtMH8TH — Princess First Daughter (@PrincessFirstD1) 22 декабря 2019 г.

A number of people, however, appeared to share the first daughter’s sentiment and wished her happy holidays in return.

May your Family be blessed. We give thanks for your leadership and commitment to our country and Our God!! pic.twitter.com/Wtzak9kySO — TRUTHSERUM4ALL ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #GODISREAL (@truthserum4all) 22 декабря 2019 г.

This year, Hanukkah is observed from 22 December till 30 December.

Also known as the Festival of Lights, it commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after its liberation by the Maccabees during their rebellion against the Seleucid Empire in the second century BC.