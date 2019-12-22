GOT7's Jackson Posts Worrying Address to the Fans

It seems like the artist felt the need to address once again certain privacy issues.

Jackson Wang, a member of the popular K-Pop boy band GOT7, recently wrote in both Chinese and English on his Instagram, calling on his fans to think about safety in airports.

"Those who run and carry BIG cameras to take pics in [the] airports plz be careful," the singer wrote.

"Your safety [is] my safety," Jackson added. "Let's not mention what happened today anymore, but if it happens again... Other people might get hurt and what if you got hurt?"

It is not clear what incident the singer was referring to, but it is not a secret that fans follow celebrities to airports to take pictures or just to see their faces, and such "events" do not always end well. Apart from the discomfort caused to regular airport users, celebrities and fans sometimes get injured. Indeed, GOT7 and Jackson himself have a long history of such incidents.

Jackson's tweet followed a post by the GOT7 official Twitter account earlier in the day that claimed that an incident occurred when someone was knocked over in Qingdao airport.

[NOTICE] 191222



Today, while on the move at China Qingdao Airport, a situation where the artist fell down arose as a result of the violation of guidelines informed by staff present and unlawful behavior.#JacksonWang #王嘉尔 #잭슨 #TEAMWANG #GOT7 @JacksonWang852 @GOT7Official https://t.co/VvrdCQrmZN — Jackson Wang Global (@JacksonWGlobal) December 22, 2019

Worried fans ask on Twitter what might have happened to Jackson and condemned people behaving inappropriately towards the artist:

Wait what happened with Jackson at the airport and big cameras?! I just woke up — S ✨ (@daintygyeom) December 22, 2019

Jackson clearly mentioned those with big cameras, so these are people and/or fansites who post airport photos. If this isn’t a wake up call enough for us to stop consuming/rt/engaging in airport photos and videos, I don’t know what will be. — 야나 누나 (@haetbitmark) December 22, 2019