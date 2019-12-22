Ryan Reynolds Trends on South Korean Twitter as Hollywood Celebrity Appears on TV Show

Ryan Reynolds is trending on the South Korean segment of Twitter after teasers for the TV show ‘Running Man’ starring the Hollywood star along with Mélanie Laurent and Adria Arjona were released by the SBS TV channel.
The actors also took part in a popular variety show to promote the recently released Netflix film ‘6 Underground’ in South Korea.
Ryan Reynolds showed off his amazing athletic skills and a fabulous sense of humour…
런닝맨에 라이언 레이놀즈 나왔다! pic.twitter.com/LRLg97JNOo— STONYSUH (@STONYSUH) December 22, 2019
…and once again confirmed that he is a fan of the popular K-Pop boy band EXO, joking that he has their tattoo on his lower back.
Ryan had a tattoo of #EXO y'all 😭😅 @VancityReynolds— 𝐊𝐢𝐦'𝐬🌟/ 🏳𝙲𝙰𝚂𝙴 𝟷𝟺𝟾𝟻🏴 (@Jaiixx99) December 22, 2019
#OBSESSION @weareoneEXO
pic.twitter.com/Olup1xY632
Earlier this month, the cast of ‘6 Underground’ held a green carpet event in Seoul where EXO performed their song ‘Obsession’ as invited artists. One of the members of the boy band – main rapper Chanyeol - is a well-known fan of Reynolds, and even wore a costume of Deadpool for one of his fan meetings.
Shortly after the meeting at the event, tonnes of memes flooded the social networks as fans from both EXO and Reynolds showed their appreciation of the chemistry between the artists. The Hollywood actor even posted a Tweet saying that he’s proud to be EXO’s newest member.
Thrilled to be EXO’s newest member. I might not be able to dance or sing, but one thing’s for damn sure: I have no idea how to give the “thumbs up” sign. Honestly, I never learned it. @weareoneEXO @Bosslogic pic.twitter.com/tqxuvIuSuh— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 2, 2019
Reynolds repeated it once again later:
엑소 10번째 멤버인 게 자랑스러워보이는 라이언 레이놀즈.. 아니 라연이 pic.twitter.com/FuuNfcfqcJ— 낭만 (@our__midnight) December 12, 2019
And again:
ryan reynolds's exo phase will not end pic.twitter.com/excLa8dLhS— ً (@ultchanyeolpark) December 21, 2019
Meanwhile. South Korean fans can’t wait to see the full episode of the show after the teasers’ release, saying how much they were looking forward to it on Twitter:
2019.12.22 런닝맨에 나온 라이언 레이놀즈6666 ㅎㅎㅎ너무 즐거워하네 #라이언레이놀즈 #RyanReynolds pic.twitter.com/shqEzGsTgQ— jiyi's diary (@jiyi1022) December 22, 2019
WHAT IS RYAN REYNOLDS DOING ON RUNNING MAN HAHAHAHAAHAHAHHA IM SO HAPPY https://t.co/Bbswh3k873— ✧ 𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚕 ✧ (@kristelelel) December 22, 2019
holy shit ryan reynolds guested on running man??? jinjja??? pic.twitter.com/xfGpRvpd0K— レザラザリ (@rezarazaleigh) December 22, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)