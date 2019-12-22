Ryan Reynolds Trends on South Korean Twitter as Hollywood Celebrity Appears on TV Show

The actor has once again confirmed that he is a proud stan of K-Pop boy band EXO.

Ryan Reynolds is trending on the South Korean segment of Twitter after teasers for the TV show ‘Running Man’ starring the Hollywood star along with Mélanie Laurent and Adria Arjona were released by the SBS TV channel.

The actors also took part in a popular variety show to promote the recently released Netflix film ‘6 Underground’ in South Korea.

Ryan Reynolds showed off his amazing athletic skills and a fabulous sense of humour…

​…and once again confirmed that he is a fan of the popular K-Pop boy band EXO, joking that he has their tattoo on his lower back.

​Earlier this month, the cast of ‘6 Underground’ held a green carpet event in Seoul where EXO performed their song ‘Obsession’ as invited artists. One of the members of the boy band – main rapper Chanyeol - is a well-known fan of Reynolds, and even wore a costume of Deadpool for one of his fan meetings.

Shortly after the meeting at the event, tonnes of memes flooded the social networks as fans from both EXO and Reynolds showed their appreciation of the chemistry between the artists. The Hollywood actor even posted a Tweet saying that he’s proud to be EXO’s newest member.

Thrilled to be EXO’s newest member. I might not be able to dance or sing, but one thing’s for damn sure: I have no idea how to give the “thumbs up” sign. Honestly, I never learned it. @weareoneEXO @Bosslogic pic.twitter.com/tqxuvIuSuh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 2, 2019

​Reynolds repeated it once again later:

엑소 10번째 멤버인 게 자랑스러워보이는 라이언 레이놀즈.. 아니 라연이 pic.twitter.com/FuuNfcfqcJ — 낭만 (@our__midnight) December 12, 2019

​And again:

ryan reynolds's exo phase will not end pic.twitter.com/excLa8dLhS — ً (@ultchanyeolpark) December 21, 2019

​Meanwhile. South Korean fans can’t wait to see the full episode of the show after the teasers’ release, saying how much they were looking forward to it on Twitter:

WHAT IS RYAN REYNOLDS DOING ON RUNNING MAN HAHAHAHAAHAHAHHA IM SO HAPPY https://t.co/Bbswh3k873 — ✧ 𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚕 ✧ (@kristelelel) December 22, 2019