'Eyes on You!' After Kylie Jenner & Gal Gadot, Indian Singer Spills Beans on his Next Crush

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has made quite the name for himself in the movie industry. In transitioning from a successful music career to delivering committed performances in both Punjabi and Hindi movies, Dosanjh has developed a huge fan following. He is currently busy with the new Bollywood release “Good Newwz”.

For the longest time, Diljit was a huge fan of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner and “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot. However he has added another name to his list of crushes - actress Naomi Scott.

The actor revealed that he recently watched “Aladdin” and he was blown away by Naomi Scott, who plays the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action adaptation of the musical fantasy film.

The actress was seen sharing the screen with Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud and Hollywood ace Will Smith.

"I like Naomi a lot. I like her page and unlike it after. I really like her so I visit her page and gaze at her and unlike the page soon after," Diljit confesses.

Dosanjh's new film, “Good Newwz”, set to be released on 27 December, stars screen icons Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles along with actress Kiara Advani. The movie tell the tale of two couples with the same surnames who pursue in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and wait for their babies to arrive.