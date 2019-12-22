New Delhi (Sputnik): In the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), where Muslims account for 19.3% of the total population and constitute its largest religious minority, protest violence has resulted in 17 deaths, as residents voice their anger over the country's amended citizenship law.

In a series of tweets, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, one among many celebrities who stood against the new law that allows citizenship to be granted to non-Muslim immigrants such as Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, said that news of the rising death toll in Uttar Pradesh protests is "shameful and horrifying" and demands quick action against the Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adiutyanath.

The news from #UttarPradesh of beatings, detentions, discriminatory profiling of Muslims, torture and the rising death tolls is shameful and horrifying. Signals an utter break down of the rule of law. Ajay Bisht has turned UP police into a rogue force. #SackAdityanathGovt #Shame — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 21, 2019

Also ques: can’t the courts take suno moto cognisance of what’s happening in Uttar Pradesh.. there are enough videos going around to call for some kind of judicial intervention, no? https://t.co/PK5x5uHV0L — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 21, 2019

However, her tweets have garnered both hate comments and thumbs up.

One of the users replied on her tweet saying “we will make Yogi the Next Prime Minister”

We will make him Prime Minister of India.. Wait for tht day... — Sunny (@PratapSunny45) December 22, 2019

Yes, yogis should be sacked and @MamtaOfficial should be given nole (sic) peace prize for letting rioters attack trains and buses full of passengers... — Jahaji... (@sauravverma1985) December 21, 2019

Another user questioned the actress for supporting the ones who are protesting against the law with pistols.

Rioters with desi katta firing in policemen. Swara Bhaskar says these people should be given paramveer chakra and Yogi should be sacked. https://t.co/35IojpYDNP — Sharath Chandra #SaveWater (@ssambrani) December 22, 2019

You are the most literate so please guide others in doing peacefull march as was done in Pune https://t.co/JjznksjlKO can get guidance of @MatruBhakt @PrasadKarwa etc in doing peacefull march.#PuneSupportsCAA — Rohit Kumbhojkar 🇮🇳 (@ROHITKUMBHOJKAR) December 22, 2019

Some tweeted in her favour and echoed her feeling that the government should be sacked.

Every individual should demand resignation of Ajay Bisht #SackAdityanathGovt — Aslam Perveez (@aperveez) December 22, 2019

एक ना एक दिन सबको जाना है और योगी सरकार को भी जाना पड़ेगा। — Tarique Anwar (@tarique_KSA) December 21, 2019

While thousands of people, including students and famous personalities, took to the streets to show their disagreement with the new citizenship law, a simultaneous protest emerged in support of the Citizenship Act and started trending on Twitter as netizens feel that those who are protesting have half baked knowledge about it.