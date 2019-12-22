Lust For Fine Arts? Emily Ratajkowski’s Branding Advert Inserts Face Into Vermeer Painting

The Instagram model is a known patron of the fine arts, and, it turns out, is not above inserting her own image into timeless masterpieces.

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski again inserted herself as a character from an object of the fine arts, uploading a picture of herself photoshopped into Johannes Vermeer’s 1665 painting ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring.’

In the digitally-altered image, the girl’s now-famous face is replaced by that of Ratajkowski, and the eponymous pearl earring is replaced by a Ratajkowski-branded ‘Figure Earring,’ shaped like a woman’s body, which is sold as part of the model’s Inamorata Woman line.

This is not the first time Ratajkowski inserted her image into works of fine art. Earlier in December, she posted a collage put together by Instagram user “radioshead,” which incorporated a nude Ratajkowski into Botticelli’s timeless The Birth of Venus.

Ratajkowski has asserted herself as a connoisseur of the fine arts, as her downtown Los Angeles loft is populated with pieces of modern art, according to Grazia. Among the paintings one can spot a screenshot of Ratajkowski’s own Instagram, with a shot from Sports Illustrated, in which the model wears a painted bikini.