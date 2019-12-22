Register
03:46 GMT +322 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Palestinian boy walks past graffiti painted on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the Aida refugee camp situated inside the West Bank town of Bethlehem, on February 12, 2016.

    ‘His Own Contribution to Christmas’: Banksy Unveils Latest Work

    © AFP 2019 / Thomas Coex
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/104622/88/1046228885.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201912221077710503-his-own-contribution-to-christmas-banksy-unveils-latest-work/

    The mysterious artist Banksy, known best for graffiti found around the world that often addresses global resource inequality and authoritarian governments, has unveiled his latest work – a sculpture.

    Titled ‘The Scar of Bethlehem,’ Banksy’s latest depicts a nativity scene with Mary, Joseph and a baby Jesus. Above the trio, however, where the biblical Star of Bethlehem is typically located, a star-shaped bullet hole is displayed in what appears to be a section of Israel’s enormous concrete and steel barrier on the West Bank. The wall between Israel and Palestinian territories is easily recognizable by its trademark tall, narrow segments with holes at the top.

    “It is a nativity. Banksy has his own contribution to Christmas,” hotel manager Wissam Salsaa told AFP. “It is a great way to bring up the story of Bethlehem, the Christmas story, in a different way — to make people think more.”
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    . . Scar of Bethlehem. A modified nativity set for the @walledoffhotel

    Публикация от Banksy (@banksy)

    Salsaa noted that he and many others consider the barrier wall to be a “scar” that should induce “shame in anyone who supported” its erection and maintenance.

    ​Israel began building the wall during the Second Intifada, stating that it was intended to stop Palestinian  suicide bombers, a Times of Israel report says. While Tel Aviv asserts that the barrier is necessary to prevent further attacks, Palestinians characterize the barrier wall as a representation of apartheid. 

    Banksy’s piece is displayed at the Walled Off Hotel, Bansky’s own hotel in Palestinian Bethlehem, which overlooks the barrier wall.

    Opened two years ago, the hotel is filled with Banksy artwork. It has reportedly been billed as “having the worst view of any hotel in the world.”

    Banksy has devoted many of his works to the relations between Israel and the Palestinians. In particular, the Walled Off Hotel’s so-called Banksy’s Room features artwork of a Palestinian and an Israeli having a pillow fight.

    The artist is also believed to have visited the Gaza Strip to paint four street murals, including one that depicts the Greek goddess Niobe cowering against the rubble of a destroyed house, according to the Daily Mail report. One of Banksy’s more famous works depicts a young girl frisking an Israeli soldier that she has pinned up against a wall.

    Although his work has been popular since its first appearance in the UK in the early 2000s, Banksy’s true identity remains a mystery. In 2011, Banksy filed a request to appear incognito at the Academy Awards, where a documentary about his work called ‘Exit Through the Gift Shop’ had been nominated. The request was rejected, reportedly because the organizers were wary of mass confusion should many masked Banksy impostors also attempt to attend the event and claim the award.

    Related:

    Photo: Banksy Graffiti-Covered 'Turbo Truck' to Be Auctioned For $1.8mln in UK - Report
    On the Verge of Popularity: Second Banksy Painting Stolen in Paris in a Year - Photo
    ‘Monkey Business’: Banksy Painting of Primates in British Parliament Sold for $12.2 Million
    Banksy’s Former Agent Releases Previously-Unseen Up-Close Images of Artist ‘in Action’
    Sotheby's Withdraws Banksy Sculpture From Auction After Another Artist Claims Ownership
    Tags:
    Palestine, Israel, Banksy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Roscosmos Unveils Its Pin-up Calendar Let's Go to Space
    Beauties in Orbit: Roscosmos Unveils Its 2020 Pin-Up Calendar
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse