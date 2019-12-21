‘Looks Forged’ Melania Trump Mocked Over Similarity of Signature With POTUS on Christmas Card

The US President and First Lady Melania Trump have already released their Christmas card, a snap of which has been shared on social media and generated quite a buzz.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has stirred up a heated debate on the internet as the US journalist reignited the plagiarism issue linked with Melania Trump’s name on a number of previous occasions.

As he made mention of the big white Christmas card, a little red Christmas card and a copy of the six-page letter that US President Donald Trump sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that has been mailed to every member of the Senate, he noted that Melania Trump’s signature on the family Christmas cards looks suspiciously similar to her husband's.

True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND...wait for it...a giant 16x12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card).



What a day. pic.twitter.com/y8gZuQbipl — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2019

​The cable television news anchor went on to say no one would ever accuse the First Lady of copying someone else’s work or style, but recalled Melania Trump’s ill-fated speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016, which was seen as similar to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s.

Hayes then shared a clip of the two speeches.

“That’s the thing that happened in our lives! That we saw, that we forgot about I guess,” he exclaimed.

Twitter users swiftly weighed in, commented on FLOTUS’s signature on the Christmas card.

Some took a jab at the First Lady, eagerly reliving the plagiarism issue years ago.

Wait. So melania and Donald sign their names the same? — littlebistro (@little_bistro) December 18, 2019

I just asked no one in particular, is it me or does he not allow her to sign her own name?? — Metsgal4213 (@plunk28) December 18, 2019

Their handwriting looks identical 🤔🤔🤔Dosent Melania even know how to write? #LooksForged — All Day, Everyday (@kugraduate) December 18, 2019

Why does @FLOTUS signature look so much like @realDonaldTrump signature... no meaning implied but very odd. pic.twitter.com/fkkyz58Fl5 — CountryOverParty (@CountryOvParty) December 18, 2019

​Some netizens considered the signature similarity to be the “ultimate subjugation of a wife”.

This will make an interesting research paper someday. — Beach Glass Fan 🌴 (@BeachGlassFan) December 19, 2019

​Some believed it was actually the other way around.

He signed her name AND made sure it was smaller than his. — Betsy Kate Sheppard (@BetsyKatShepprd) December 21, 2019

That's the SAME Sharpie pen from the hurricane map!! Lol — DG_America (@dbgtwin1) December 19, 2019

​Other netizens were quick to voice their disapproval of the mockery aimed at the First Lady.

Bull you people are so full of it.

look closely you delusional democrat trolls big differences in the slant of the m's and the p isn't even close to his — Joe Smith (@SrBuyerHG) December 19, 2019

​This is not the first time Trump has been accused of plagiarism.

Back in 2016, a portion of Melania Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention was perceived by some as closely resembling that of former first lady Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention address.

The issue also surfaced in 2018 as a booklet, published in Melania Trump’s name by the Federal Trade Commission as part of her "Be Best" initiative was discovered to closely resemble a similar one, published in 2014, during the presidency of Barack Obama, Donald Trump's predecessor.