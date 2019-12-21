A Perfect Wing Woman: Ariana Grande Compliments ASAP Rocky’s Penis Amid Sex Tape Rumours

Many believe that Rocky was the man in a viral sex tape leaked online this week; the male protagonist in the tape has drawn some criticism from female viewers.

Ariana Grande has stood up for ASAP Rocky, whose love-making ability was called into question following the release of his alleged sex tape.

The 7 Rings hit-maker cited an eyewitness – a female friend named Courtney – as saying that Rocky’s genitals are “just fine”.

She was responding to a defensive tweet by the American rapper who attempted to dismiss rumours about his (presumably) poor sexual performance.

He wrote: “My penis and I woke up to the alarming disturbance of a video clip today,” Rocky wrote in an all-caps tweet. “As his defence attorney we’re prepared to deny any slow strokes or lack of killing the p**sy. A long list of satisfied women can attest too. But the real punchline is seeing [people] who never f**ked him rate him.”

Rocky allegedly appeared in a sex tape involving him and an identified woman that began doing the rounds on the internet after being uploaded to Pornhub on Wednesday.

my friend courtney says it looks just fine ! (@ courtneychipolone on ig) https://t.co/CUUXSBjTO5 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 20, 2019

The man in the video never showed his face, but some people noticed that his tattoos are very similar to those of Rocky. The rapper himself has yet to confirm if it was him in the tape – and he is unlikely to ever do that, given that many of the horny viewers were left disappointed.

“Don’t even waste your time looking for it. His stroke is wack,” one user wrote.

Another said: “Me excited to watch A$AP Rocky's leaked sex tape but finding out it's weak and his stroke game is trash.”