15:37 GMT +321 December 2019
    Fashion Icon Award honoree Rihanna poses with her award at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, 2 June 2014, in New York.

    From Rihanna's 'Naked' Gown to Lady Gaga's Meat Dress: Top-10 Wildest Red Carpet Looks of the Decade

    by
    Fashion trends may come and go, but one thing that never fails to engage the undivided attention of onlookers is the red carpet – a platform for celebrities to show off their breathtaking, jaw-dropping, bizarre and sometimes thought-provoking costumes and outfits.

    As the year is nearing the finishing line, one typically looks back at its memorable moments.

    In this case, let’s cast the net even wider, deeper back into the outgoing decade to recall some of the most striking and favourite red carpet looks of the 2010s.

    1. Lady Gaga 2010

    Gaga’s most notorious fashion moment was at the start of the decade when she rocked the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in a dress made of raw beef designed by Franc Fernandez and styled by Nicola Formichetti.

    ​Explaining the statement she was seeking to make when donning the outfit, the celebrity said:

    “If we don’t stand up for what we believe in and if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones.”

    After being taxidermied and treated with bleach, formaldehyde and detergent, the meat dress went on display at Gaga's Engima residency in Las Vegas.

    2. Nicki Minaj 2012

    Nicki Minaj made arguably the most-talked about entrance at the 2012 Grammy Awards, as she sported a dramatic crimson Versace cloak that evoked images of Little Red Riding Hood. The singer even brought along an escort clad in a papal costume.

    3. Sacha Baron Cohen 2012

    Sacha Baron Cohen hit headlines for his stunt at the Oscars in 2012, when he arrived dressed as his uniformed character Admiral-General Aladeen from The Dictator, flanked by two olive-clad cadets, and even bringing "Kim Jong-il's ashes" in a golden urn.

    ​The actor claimed his own garb was by John Galliano "but the socks are from Kmart."

    4. Rihanna 2014

    Rihanna opted for a sheer look as she showed up with nothing but some nude undies tantalisingly visible underneath her so-called "naked dress" while accepting the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in 2014.

    She said on the carpet at the time:

    "You will never be stylish if you don’t take risks."

    The look was created by her costumer Adam Selman, as the pale pink slip and its matching headscarf and gloves were covered with 200,000 Swarovski crystals, with the singer holding a pink fur shrug and wearing jewels by Jacob and Co for even more sparkle.

    5. Miley Cyrus 2015

    With blonde dreadlocks in a ponytail, singer Miley Cyrus went for an "outrageous" look by Versace to carry across the message about empowering women to embrace their sexuality, as she donned a skimpy chandelier skirt and silver suspenders worn with the shirt conspicuously absent for the 2015 VMAs.

    6. Madonna 2016

    Pop icon Madonna turned heads and made headlines at the 2016 Met Gala. The then 57-year-old singer wore revealing black Givenchy ensemble that had cut-outs which left her bare backside exposed, covered by just a hint of sheer fabric.

    The ensemble was accompanied by a jeweled headpiece, thigh-high black boots and cut-outs in front.

    7. Rihanna 2018

    Rihanna, acknowledged queen of the Met Gala, transformed into a metallic Papal look for the ceremony in 2018.

    Her embellished minidress, robe and headpiece were all designed by John Galliano and creative director of Maison Margiela.

    To round it all off, she wore with Louboutin heels and a 1934 Cartier pendant necklace.

    8. Joy Villa 2019

    For the 2019 Grammys, singer Joy Villa went all out to demonstrate her support for President Donald Trump by wearing a "Build the Wall" dress in a reference to his immigration policies at the US-Mexico border.

    The white gown carried a brick motif and barbed wire shoulders.

    Designed by Desi Lee Allinger-Nelson of Desi Designs Couture, the “political statement” was completed with a "Make America Great Again" handbag.

    9. Cardi B 2019

    Rapper Cardi B required the assistance of several people to help her out of the car when she showed up in a "birth of Venus" dress for the Grammy Awards in 2019.

    ​The hip-hop star wore a complete reproduction of a 1995 Thierry Mugler couture look: a vintage seashell dress with a sequin top and pearl accents at her waist, neck, navel and hair.

    10. Billy Porter 2019

    Mainstream style icon Billy Porter adopted a bold, gender-bending look for the 2019 Oscars red carpet, in a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown.

    The dress featured a classic tux jacket up top, which was sensationally paired with frilly lace cuffs and a bow tie over a strapless black velvet gown.

    ​The Pose actor told Vogue at the time:

    “We wanted to play between the masculine and the feminine. This look was interesting because it’s not drag. I’m not a drag queen, I’m a man in a dress.”

    He added: “People are going to be really uncomfortable with my black ass in a ball gown—but it’s not anybody’s business but mine.”

