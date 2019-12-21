Twitter in Flames as GOT7 Becomes First JYP Group to Sell Out Stadium Concert in Bangkok

On 21 December, GOT7 appears to have sold out their 15 February show at Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand, which was recently renovated and accommodates around 50,000 people.

Organisers quickly reacted to the selling out of the venue and announced one more extra show the next day, on 16 February, which is already close to being sold out too, according to fans' tweets.

#GOT7KEEPSPINNINGinBKK Day 2 sales update



Sold out 42 sections rn

Plz do not buy from scammers.

Ask thai Ahgases help.

Dont leave the queue.@GOT7Official

​Fans are overwhelmed with joy that their favourite band managed to reach such success.

Look that stadium wow and it’s gonna be filled by ahgases’ green ocean 💚#GOT7KEEPSPINNINGinBKK #GOT7 pic.twitter.com/LbgGeQWzo4 — 니콜 (@bbgot7trash) December 21, 2019

GOT7 SOLD THIS STADIUM OUT IN LESS THAN 2 HOURS WITHOUT PROPER PROMO??? WHO’S LAUGHING NOW??? #GOT7KEEPSPINNINGinBKK pic.twitter.com/44GFB3DtJF — GOT7 WORLD DOMINATION (@852TITANIC) December 21, 2019

me watching got7 on february 15-16 2020 knowing that one of their goals is finally fulfilled and they are surrounded by people that love and support them@GOT7Official #GOT7 #GOT7KEEPSPINNINGinBKK #GOT7WORLDTOUR2020pic.twitter.com/YBX9nk4TyB — GOT7 👑 (@_pattyyang) December 21, 2019

​On 8 May 2019, GOT7 announced the 'Keep Spinning 2019 World Tour', which started in June with concerts in Seoul and included shows in North America, Latin America, Europe. More performances have been scheduled for 2020 in Asia: in Singapore, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei. The only cancelled shows were on 31 August and 1 September in Hong Kong, due to safety issues and in light of the Hong Kong protests.

Consisting of seven members from South Korea, Thailand and China, GOT7 was formed by JYP Entertainment and debuted on 16 January 2014 with the song "Girls Girls Girls" from their first mini-album ‘Got It?’. Through the career JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom made themselves recognisable, and were included in different charts like Billboard and Oricon and won the hearts of fans all around the world. The group released their latest, tenth EP, ‘Call My Name’, on 4 November 2019.