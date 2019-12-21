‘Weird Time’: Porn Actress Says Sex Bots Could Drive Humans Out of Business in Just Two Generations

The adult movie star is confident that sex bots are not yet developed enough to drive her out of business, but warns that in a couple of generations, actors and actresses could find themselves out of a job due to a preference for inanimate appliances. Currently, the real danger is the dehumanizing of women, she says.

Tiffany Watson, a 24-year old porn star, says she is “concerned” that the rising popularity of sex bots in the porn video industry may contribute to the termination of contracts with human actresses.

"While I don’t personally believe that sex robots will ever replace the authentic companionship and genuine empathy shared between human lovers, I am slightly concerned at the rapid rate sexbots are gaining in popularity and the massive number of men and women that are reportedly curious about experimenting with robot sex partners,” she said in an interview with The Daily Star.

While admitting that, at this time, sex bots are not popular enough to put her out of business, Watson predicts that “if the sexbot sensation doesn’t slow down, we just might see some employment opportunities for human porn stars being terminated, as jobs are replaced by cybernetic sex workers.”

​In adult series Dark Mirror, Watson portrays a sex worker driven out of business by artificially intelligent sexbots, The Daily Star writes. The bots in the series are portrayed as completely obedient and programmable to do anything the client asks.

Speaking in the interview, she disclosed that porn actors and actresses are increasingly asked to play obedient sex robots or even inanimate sex dolls, which she finds “disconcerting.”

“Sex robots are becoming so popular, and are in such demand, that ‘robot sex’ is now an actual genre in adult film,” she said. “Real human porn stars like me are not only playing the ‘naughty stepsister’ or ‘libidinous cleaning lady,’ but also the ‘compliant sex robot’.”

Watson admitted that popularity of “sex bot” porn videos may send the wrong message to viewers; that real women can or should be treated in the same way.

“You sometimes see porn scenes of girls being totally manipulated and humiliated, but at least human women are very often seen on-camera giving consent in these types of edgy scenarios,” she said. “With sex robot scenes, the robot is under the master’s absolute control, and consent is thrown out of the equation.”

At the same time, however, she shares a certain degree of optimism that sex technology in general, if used responsibly, “could catapult the industry and its performers to unprecedented heights.”

Watson disclosed that a sex toy manufacturer issued a toy similar to the popular male-use Fleshlight which uses recordings of her voice, which she finds amusing.

“I’m not going to lie: If a sex robot company wanted to make a sexbot in my image, I’d be flattered and totally down for it,” she said. “I want my tech to engage my fans, for them to be excited about it but not have it overtake me, the value of me as a performer.”

“It’s a weird time,” she noted.

The sex bot craze has surpassed the boundaries of adult videos websites. Earlier in November, The Sun reported that YouTube experienced an influx of videos dedicated specifically to unboxing and reviewing sex dolls – not unlike unboxing a new phone, much to the indignation of those who consistently report these videos for demonetization.